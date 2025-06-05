Bulgaria's President: Europe’s Security Framework Is Collapsing, Urges Defense Reinforcement

Politics » DEFENSE | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 13:30
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's President: Europe’s Security Framework Is Collapsing, Urges Defense Reinforcement

President Rumen Radev took part in a forum focused on expanding cooperation between Bulgaria and Germany in defense and exploring the latest trends shaping the defense industry. The event, held with the support of the German-Bulgarian Chamber of Industry and Commerce and the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, served as a platform for German companies in the security and defense sector to showcase their technologies and engage with Bulgarian partners. The aim is to build new ties and strengthen existing ones within the defense sector.

In his address, President Radev emphasized Germany’s role as a key partner for Bulgaria within both NATO and the European Union. He warned that Europe’s security framework is under severe strain, facing growing threats and escalating conflicts in the surrounding regions. He described Russia’s war against Ukraine as intensifying and stressed that peace can only be guaranteed through robust defense and deterrence.

Radev underscored the urgent need for action to secure the continent. He argued that significant and immediate investment is required to enhance national and collective defense capabilities. This includes rebuilding strategic reserves, reinforcing the defense industrial base, and advancing high-tech development in the field of security. Only by making such efforts, he said, can Europe hope to meet the growing challenges on its doorstep.

Tags: Radev, europe, Bulgaria, security

