Bulgaria's President: Europe’s Security Framework Is Collapsing, Urges Defense Reinforcement

From August 8: Stores in Bulgaria to Show Prices in Both Leva and Euro
From August 8, all retail outlets in Bulgaria are expected to display prices in both leva and euro
President Rumen Radev took part in a forum focused on expanding cooperation between Bulgaria and Germany in defense and exploring the latest trends shaping the defense industry. The event, held with the support of the German-Bulgarian Chamber of Industry and Commerce and the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, served as a platform for German companies in the security and defense sector to showcase their technologies and engage with Bulgarian partners. The aim is to build new ties and strengthen existing ones within the defense sector.
In his address, President Radev emphasized Germany’s role as a key partner for Bulgaria within both NATO and the European Union. He warned that Europe’s security framework is under severe strain, facing growing threats and escalating conflicts in the surrounding regions. He described Russia’s war against Ukraine as intensifying and stressed that peace can only be guaranteed through robust defense and deterrence.
Radev underscored the urgent need for action to secure the continent. He argued that significant and immediate investment is required to enhance national and collective defense capabilities. This includes rebuilding strategic reserves, reinforcing the defense industrial base, and advancing high-tech development in the field of security. Only by making such efforts, he said, can Europe hope to meet the growing challenges on its doorstep.
Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov announced that Bulgaria intends to raise its defense spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2032
The new Bulgarian F-16 Block 70 aircraft, which arrived in Bulgaria on April 2, has successfully completed its first flight in Bulgarian airspace
The multinational exercises "Balkan Wall - 25" and "Balkan Sentinel - 25" officially started at the Koren training ground in Bulgaria
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev announced in Veliko Tarnovo that Bulgaria aims to start producing drones on a large scale within the next year and a half
The movement of military personnel and equipment to the Koren training ground has begun in preparation for the Bulgarian Defender-25 military exercises
The Russian-linked hacker group Fancy Bear, also known as APT28 and Sednit, is targeting arms suppliers to Ukraine, including companies in Bulgaria
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe