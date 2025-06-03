OECD Lowers Bulgaria’s Growth Forecast, Sees Moderate Expansion Through 2026

Business | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 13:27
Bulgaria: OECD Lowers Bulgaria’s Growth Forecast, Sees Moderate Expansion Through 2026

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) now expects Bulgaria’s economy to grow by 2.6% in 2025, followed by a slight slowdown to 2.3% in 2026. This marks a downward revision from its previous outlook in December, which projected 2.8% growth in 2025 and 2.6% in 2026. According to the OECD's latest Economic Outlook, the country's economic momentum will be supported primarily by household consumption, driven by robust income increases and a continued rise in household credit. In addition, government investment, particularly through EU funding mechanisms, will continue to underpin growth.

The report highlights that export performance will remain subdued, as Bulgaria faces weaker demand from other EU member states. Inflation is projected to pick up, with the OECD forecasting headline inflation to rise from 2.4% in 2024 to 3.8% in 2025, before easing back to 2.8% in 2026. At the same time, wages are expected to remain under upward pressure, which could complicate efforts to stabilize inflation in the medium term.

On the labor market front, the OECD foresees gradual improvement. The unemployment rate, which stood at 4.2% in 2024, is projected to decline slightly to 4.1% in 2025 and further to 4.0% in 2026, reflecting continued labor market tightness. However, the report stresses the need for stronger activation policies and better mechanisms to bring workers from the informal economy into formal employment.

The OECD also notes that Bulgaria’s interest rates largely mirror those in the euro area due to the currency board arrangement. Yet, the transmission of monetary policy into the domestic economy remains limited. As a result, household credit is expanding rapidly, prompting the organization to recommend the introduction of additional macroprudential tools to manage financial stability risks.

In terms of public finances, the OECD expects Bulgaria to maintain a fiscal deficit within the EU’s 3% ceiling. Meanwhile, structural improvements—such as creating a more efficient and business-friendly administrative environment - are seen as key to boosting private investment.

Bulgaria’s push toward eurozone membership also receives attention. The OECD confirms that Bulgaria has formally requested an assessment of its readiness to adopt the euro, with accession currently targeted for January 2026.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: OECD, Bulgaria, growth, forecast

Related Articles:

From August 8: Stores in Bulgaria to Show Prices in Both Leva and Euro

From August 8, all retail outlets in Bulgaria are expected to display prices in both leva and euro

Business | June 5, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Small Businesses Are Not Ready for the Euro Transition

Small businesses in Bulgaria are far from ready to fully embrace the euro

Business | June 5, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Vaping Ban Pending Approval from Brussels

The ban on vaping in Bulgaria is set to be enforced, but only after receiving the green light from Brussels

Society » Health | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 14:00

Eurozone Countdown Sparks Turmoil in the Bulgarian Parliament

"Bulgaria is entering the heart of Europe," said Kiril Petkov

Politics | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 11:30

Politico Highlights Bulgaria’s Euro Ambitions While Poland Stands Aside

Bulgaria is preparing to join the eurozone, a goal it has been steadily pursuing for year

Politics | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 11:16

'No to the Euro': Massive Rally Blocks Parliament as Bulgaria Awaits Eurozone Decision (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

A tense protest erupted in the center of Sofia, as opponents of Bulgaria’s planned adoption of the euro on January 1, 2026, gathered to voice their dissent

Politics | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 11:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Halkidiki, Thessaloniki, Kavala: Bulgarian Property Interest Soars in Greece

Bulgarians are stepping up property purchases in Northern Greece

Business » Properties | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 12:00

Oil Expert: Euro Changeover Won’t Impact Fuel Prices in Bulgaria

The upcoming changeover from the lev to the euro in Bulgaria will not drive fuel prices up

Business » Energy | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 10:38

Greek Tycoon Slams Bulgaria Gas Link: Pipeline Serves Sofia, Not Athens

Greek media and energy sector figures have raised sharp criticism over the way the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector (IGB) is being operated, claiming it harms Greece’s national interests

Business » Energy | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00

Bulgaria on Track to Join Eurozone in 2026, Says German Press

Bulgaria appears to be nearing the final stretch of its long path toward adopting the euro

Business » Finance | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 09:05

Clear Prices and Careful Calculations: What Bulgarian Consumers Must Know Before the Euro Arrives

Gabriela Rumenova from the consumer rights platform "Nie, potrebitelite" (We, the Consumers) stressed in a Bulgarian National Radio interview that six months of campaigning ahead of Bulgaria’s euro adoption is a significant period

Business » Finance | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 08:10

Big Eurozone Decision for Bulgaria Coming in the Next Few Hours - Are We In?

Bulgaria is on track to become the eurozone’s 21st member at the start of next year

Business » Finance | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 16:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria