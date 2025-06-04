Russian forces struck the central area of Sumy on the morning of June 2, killing three people and injuring about 20, including a 17-year-old. The attack targeted vehicles in the city center, with two cars completely destroyed by fire. Emergency responders are working at the scene as authorities continue to assess the damage and clarify the type of weapon used.

Die Ukraine ???????? greift die militärisch strategische Luftfahrt der ruzzischen Luftwaffe an und nennen das einen "terroristischen Angriff".

Local media reported initial casualties of one dead and several injured, which was later confirmed and updated by Sumy Oblast Military Administration. They confirmed that among the injured, some are in serious condition. The strike damaged a medical facility, residential buildings, several houses, a warehouse, a garage, and four cars. A shell also hit a road surface in one district, causing a car fire that was quickly extinguished. Authorities have set up a headquarters to manage the aftermath, with rescue teams, medics, and law enforcement actively involved.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian forces launched a brutal assault on the city using multiple launch rocket systems, deliberately targeting civilian areas. He highlighted that one of the projectiles failed to explode and pierced the wall of a nine-story apartment building, underscoring the destructive nature of the attack and Russia’s insincerity towards peace. Zelensky called on Western allies to increase pressure on Moscow.

This strike came just a day after the second round of peace talks in Istanbul, which focused on prisoner exchanges but failed to produce a breakthrough. Russia offered a limited ceasefire lasting two to three days in specific frontline areas to retrieve fallen soldiers, rejecting Ukraine’s demand for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire backed by Western partners.

Sumy Oblast, located near the Russian border, has been repeatedly targeted since the full-scale invasion began in 2022. The region has seen an escalation in attacks recently, with Russia reportedly amassing around 50,000 troops nearby, aiming to establish a buffer zone. Earlier in May, after the first peace talks, Russia conducted a deadly drone strike in the area, killing nine and injuring seven, reflecting the ongoing tension despite diplomatic efforts.