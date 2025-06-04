Civilians Targeted in Russian Assault on Sumy; Multiple Casualties Reported

World » UKRAINE | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 12:37
Bulgaria: Civilians Targeted in Russian Assault on Sumy; Multiple Casualties Reported

Russian forces struck the central area of Sumy on the morning of June 2, killing three people and injuring about 20, including a 17-year-old. The attack targeted vehicles in the city center, with two cars completely destroyed by fire. Emergency responders are working at the scene as authorities continue to assess the damage and clarify the type of weapon used.

Local media reported initial casualties of one dead and several injured, which was later confirmed and updated by Sumy Oblast Military Administration. They confirmed that among the injured, some are in serious condition. The strike damaged a medical facility, residential buildings, several houses, a warehouse, a garage, and four cars. A shell also hit a road surface in one district, causing a car fire that was quickly extinguished. Authorities have set up a headquarters to manage the aftermath, with rescue teams, medics, and law enforcement actively involved.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian forces launched a brutal assault on the city using multiple launch rocket systems, deliberately targeting civilian areas. He highlighted that one of the projectiles failed to explode and pierced the wall of a nine-story apartment building, underscoring the destructive nature of the attack and Russia’s insincerity towards peace. Zelensky called on Western allies to increase pressure on Moscow.

This strike came just a day after the second round of peace talks in Istanbul, which focused on prisoner exchanges but failed to produce a breakthrough. Russia offered a limited ceasefire lasting two to three days in specific frontline areas to retrieve fallen soldiers, rejecting Ukraine’s demand for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire backed by Western partners.

Sumy Oblast, located near the Russian border, has been repeatedly targeted since the full-scale invasion began in 2022. The region has seen an escalation in attacks recently, with Russia reportedly amassing around 50,000 troops nearby, aiming to establish a buffer zone. Earlier in May, after the first peace talks, Russia conducted a deadly drone strike in the area, killing nine and injuring seven, reflecting the ongoing tension despite diplomatic efforts.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Russia, sumy

Related Articles:

Russian Forces Capture Two More Villages in Ukraine's Sumy Oblast

According to an update published by the Ukrainian military analysis platform DeepState during the night of June 3 to 4

World » Ukraine | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 09:14

Ukraine’s Underwater Assault: Crimean Bridge Hit in New SBU Operation

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has confirmed carrying out a new operation targeting the Crimean Bridge, marking the third such strike since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion

World » Ukraine | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 14:42

Kostiantynivka Falls to Russia, Hundreds of Settlements Black Out After Ukrainian Attack

Russian troops have taken control of the village of Kostiantynivka in northern Sumy Oblast

World » Ukraine | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 09:53

Russia Lays Out Absurd Ceasefire Demands: Ukrainian Withdrawal, Neutrality, and Elections

On the evening of June 2, Russian state outlets RIA Novosti and TASS released the contents of a “memorandum of settlement” allegedly handed to the Ukrainian side during recent negotiations

World » Ukraine | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 06:50

Ceasefire Proposal and Prisoner Exchange Highlight Second Round of Peace Talks Between Ukraine and Russia

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation at the peace talks in Istanbul, stated that Russia is offering Ukraine a partial ceasefire on certain fronts

World » Ukraine | June 2, 2025, Monday // 18:44

Russia’s Hybrid War Targets Bulgaria and Bulgarian Students in Occupied Territories, Says Foreign Minister

Russia is employing propaganda and hybrid methods against countries it views as hostile

Politics | June 2, 2025, Monday // 16:51
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Russian Forces Capture Two More Villages in Ukraine's Sumy Oblast

According to an update published by the Ukrainian military analysis platform DeepState during the night of June 3 to 4

World » Ukraine | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 09:14

Ukraine’s Underwater Assault: Crimean Bridge Hit in New SBU Operation

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has confirmed carrying out a new operation targeting the Crimean Bridge, marking the third such strike since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion

World » Ukraine | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 14:42

Kostiantynivka Falls to Russia, Hundreds of Settlements Black Out After Ukrainian Attack

Russian troops have taken control of the village of Kostiantynivka in northern Sumy Oblast

World » Ukraine | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 09:53

Russia Lays Out Absurd Ceasefire Demands: Ukrainian Withdrawal, Neutrality, and Elections

On the evening of June 2, Russian state outlets RIA Novosti and TASS released the contents of a “memorandum of settlement” allegedly handed to the Ukrainian side during recent negotiations

World » Ukraine | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 06:50

Ceasefire Proposal and Prisoner Exchange Highlight Second Round of Peace Talks Between Ukraine and Russia

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation at the peace talks in Istanbul, stated that Russia is offering Ukraine a partial ceasefire on certain fronts

World » Ukraine | June 2, 2025, Monday // 18:44

Ukrainian Land Forces Commander Resigns After Deadly Russian Missile Strike on Training Camp

Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, the head of Ukraine’s land forces since November, has resigned after a Russian missile attack on a Ukrainian military training site in Dnipropetrovsk region claimed the lives of 12 soldiers and wounded 60 more

World » Ukraine | June 2, 2025, Monday // 10:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria