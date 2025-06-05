Clear Prices and Careful Calculations: What Bulgarian Consumers Must Know Before the Euro Arrives

From August 8: Stores in Bulgaria to Show Prices in Both Leva and Euro
From August 8, all retail outlets in Bulgaria are expected to display prices in both leva and euro
Gabriela Rumenova from the consumer rights platform "Nie, potrebitelite" (We, the Consumers) stressed in a Bulgarian National Radio interview that six months of campaigning ahead of Bulgaria’s euro adoption is a significant period, not to be underestimated. She warned that if poor practices appear early in the transition, they could quickly multiply, making it difficult for both consumers and institutions to keep the situation under control.
Rumenova emphasized the importance of displaying prices in both leva and euro clearly and consistently, with the same font and positioned closely to avoid any confusion during the months before the official switch to the single currency. She noted that a local retail chain has already shown what product price tags in both currencies might look like, calling this a good example, though currently not mandatory.
However, she pointed out that smaller shops could face more challenges since their processes are less automated compared to larger chains.
During the interview, Rumenova urged consumers to always calculate carefully, highlighting their role as market correctives.
She also raised key questions that concern many ahead of the changeover: How will currency conversion be handled? What will the rounding rules be? How will cash withdrawals from ATMs work? How will change be given back? And, crucially, how will refunds be processed if a consumer files a complaint or terminates a contract?
Her message was clear - the initial six months of preparation are critical to ensure a smooth transition for everyone involved.
Source: BNR interview
