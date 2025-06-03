Bulgaria’s Eurozone Gamble: Why Former Ministers Say We’re Jumping In at the Worst Possible Moment

Politics | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 14:15
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Eurozone Gamble: Why Former Ministers Say We’re Jumping In at the Worst Possible Moment Revizoro (left) and Plugchieva (right)

Bulgaria is entering the eurozone at a moment that is far from ideal, according to former Deputy Prime Minister Meglena Plugchieva. Speaking on bTV, she argued that the decision to proceed is not driven by Bulgaria’s own timing or judgment, but by political pressures coming from Brussels. In her words, this is a purely political move, dressed up with “cellophane” in the form of unmet criteria.

Plugchieva painted a grim picture of the broader European context. She criticized the European Union for lacking courageous and visionary leadership, claiming it is paralyzed by arrogance and fear - specifically, fear of global figures like Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. According to her, the EU is facing a serious leadership vacuum, and the economic situation across the continent is deteriorating. “The European economy is stalling,” she stated bluntly.

Former Economy Minister Emil Dimitrov-Revizoro echoed Plugchieva’s concerns, going even further in his skepticism. “It’s over,” he said flatly. “Whether we want it or not, the decision has already been made.” According to him, both in Europe and in Bulgaria, real power is concentrated in the hands of just a few political figures, and public opinion has been entirely sidelined in the process. Dimitrov warned that decisions like these could push Bulgaria closer to military conflict. “They’ll drag us into war,” he claimed.

He also criticized what he sees as increasing overreach and micromanagement from Brussels. “European censorship tells us what to watch, what to wear, how to conserve water,” he said, warning that this type of control is escalating and pushing societies to a breaking point.

Dimitrov noted that the institutional mechanisms haven’t changed in a decade. The same regulatory structures remain in place, performing the same functions, but now with the added burden of absorbing the common debts of Europe. “We’re going to pay someone else’s bill,” he said, “and we’re supposed to believe there’s no alternative.

Plugchieva, for her part, underscored what she believes to be a major failure in the euro adoption process: the lack of a meaningful public information campaign. She believes citizens have been ignored and underestimated, and that this combination of disregard and arrogance could prove costly. “This is the worst way to go about it,” she concluded.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, Bulgaria, Plugchieva

Related Articles:

From August 8: Stores in Bulgaria to Show Prices in Both Leva and Euro

From August 8, all retail outlets in Bulgaria are expected to display prices in both leva and euro

Business | June 5, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

The Inevitable End of the Bulgarian Lev: Why Resistance to the Euro Is Futile

The Bulgarian Lev was introduced in 1879, originally pegged to the French Franc. From its inception, the Lev has been linked to foreign currencies

Business » Finance | June 5, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Small Businesses Are Not Ready for the Euro Transition

Small businesses in Bulgaria are far from ready to fully embrace the euro

Business | June 5, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Vaping Ban Pending Approval from Brussels

The ban on vaping in Bulgaria is set to be enforced, but only after receiving the green light from Brussels

Society » Health | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 14:00

How the Eurozone’s History Challenges Common Fears About the Single Currency

The eurozone stands as both a geographical and economic region made up of European Union member states that have adopted the euro as their official currency

World » EU | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 13:00

Eurozone Countdown Sparks Turmoil in the Bulgarian Parliament

"Bulgaria is entering the heart of Europe," said Kiril Petkov

Politics | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 11:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Eurozone Countdown Sparks Turmoil in the Bulgarian Parliament

"Bulgaria is entering the heart of Europe," said Kiril Petkov

Politics | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 11:30

Politico Highlights Bulgaria’s Euro Ambitions While Poland Stands Aside

Bulgaria is preparing to join the eurozone, a goal it has been steadily pursuing for year

Politics | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 11:16

'No to the Euro': Massive Rally Blocks Parliament as Bulgaria Awaits Eurozone Decision (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

A tense protest erupted in the center of Sofia, as opponents of Bulgaria’s planned adoption of the euro on January 1, 2026, gathered to voice their dissent

Politics | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 11:00

Political Scientist: Anti-Euro Voices Are Loud but Represent a Minority in Bulgaria

The debate around Bulgaria's future eurozone membership continues to stir political and public reactions

Politics | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 09:11

Bulgaria Plans to Raise Defense Spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2032

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov announced that Bulgaria intends to raise its defense spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2032

Politics » Defense | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 15:30

Ex-PM Confident in Bulgaria's Eurozone Progress, Unfazed by Upcoming Protests

Nikolai Denkov, former prime minister and current chairman of the parliamentary group of “We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB), expressed confidence that Bulgaria will receive a favorable convergence report

Politics | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 14:53
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria