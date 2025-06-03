Bulgaria is entering the eurozone at a moment that is far from ideal, according to former Deputy Prime Minister Meglena Plugchieva. Speaking on bTV, she argued that the decision to proceed is not driven by Bulgaria’s own timing or judgment, but by political pressures coming from Brussels. In her words, this is a purely political move, dressed up with “cellophane” in the form of unmet criteria.

Plugchieva painted a grim picture of the broader European context. She criticized the European Union for lacking courageous and visionary leadership, claiming it is paralyzed by arrogance and fear - specifically, fear of global figures like Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. According to her, the EU is facing a serious leadership vacuum, and the economic situation across the continent is deteriorating. “The European economy is stalling,” she stated bluntly.

Former Economy Minister Emil Dimitrov-Revizoro echoed Plugchieva’s concerns, going even further in his skepticism. “It’s over,” he said flatly. “Whether we want it or not, the decision has already been made.” According to him, both in Europe and in Bulgaria, real power is concentrated in the hands of just a few political figures, and public opinion has been entirely sidelined in the process. Dimitrov warned that decisions like these could push Bulgaria closer to military conflict. “They’ll drag us into war,” he claimed.

He also criticized what he sees as increasing overreach and micromanagement from Brussels. “European censorship tells us what to watch, what to wear, how to conserve water,” he said, warning that this type of control is escalating and pushing societies to a breaking point.

Dimitrov noted that the institutional mechanisms haven’t changed in a decade. The same regulatory structures remain in place, performing the same functions, but now with the added burden of absorbing the common debts of Europe. “We’re going to pay someone else’s bill,” he said, “and we’re supposed to believe there’s no alternative.”

Plugchieva, for her part, underscored what she believes to be a major failure in the euro adoption process: the lack of a meaningful public information campaign. She believes citizens have been ignored and underestimated, and that this combination of disregard and arrogance could prove costly. “This is the worst way to go about it,” she concluded.