MP: Euro Adoption Can Boost Incomes in Bulgaria - Lithuania Proves It Works

Member of Parliament Stanislav Balabanov from the party "There is Such a People" (TISP) pointed to Lithuania as a successful example of a country that transitioned to the euro after having a currency board - just like Bulgaria. Speaking on Nova TV, Balabanov said that within five years of joining the eurozone, Lithuania saw a 115% increase in incomes and a modest inflation rate of 2.2%. He questioned what exactly the lev had done for Bulgaria’s poorest regions, particularly the Northwest, and reminded viewers that the national currency hasn’t been truly independent in decades.

Balabanov highlighted that Bulgaria officially requested an extraordinary convergence report in February 2025 to evaluate its readiness to adopt the euro. If the outcome is favorable, the country is expected to switch to the common European currency on January 1, 2026. According to him, the government’s key responsibility - should the euro be adopted - is to thoroughly inform and calm the public.

He also pointed out the contradictions among some of the euro’s loudest critics, like the "Revival" party. “My colleague Tsoncho Ganev fears the euro, yet his declared savings and those registered with the Anti-Corruption Commission include euros,” he said, suggesting similar hypocrisy exists among other MPs from “Revival”. Balabanov stressed that eurozone membership would not only bring rising incomes but also attract more foreign investment.

On the subject of President Rumen Radev’s idea for a referendum on the timing of euro adoption, Balabanov stated that while TISP would support such a move if it were legally feasible, he believed the president and Vice President Iliana Yotova had shifted their positions for political reasons. “They used to talk about how beneficial the euro would be. Now their messages seem to divide rather than unite society,” he commented.

Touching on broader political matters, Balabanov described the current government as a stabilizing effort and acknowledged ongoing difficulties in the health sector. He addressed the nationwide protests on June 2 by young medical workers in six cities. Their main demand is the introduction of a mechanism to guarantee minimum wage payments for junior doctors, nurses, midwives, and other healthcare staff.

According to Balabanov, Bulgarian healthcare has long been in crisis. “Every new minister promises reform, but real change doesn’t come in a week or a month,” he said. He noted that Deputy Health Minister Assoc. Prof. Kirilov is working on solutions to meet at least part of the sector’s demands. Balabanov expressed hope for salary increases but warned that improvements will take time. “TISP will continue to advocate for doctors and medical professionals. The issue will be addressed in the new budget,” he promised.