Private Passenger Trains to Launch in Bulgaria from 2026

For the first time, Bulgaria is set to welcome private operators in its passenger rail transport sector. According to a draft regulation published by the Ministry of Transport and Communications, private passenger trains are scheduled to begin operations on December 13, 2026. These carriers will be allowed to operate under conditions that limit their profit margin to a maximum of 5 percent.

This marks a significant change, as the state-owned BDZ (Bulgarian Railways) will now face competition in tenders for providing rail services. The framework outlines a restructuring of the national railway network into three major regions - western, northern, and southern. Each will include secondary lines and will be served by regional depots based in Sofia, Gorna Oryahovitsa, and Plovdiv, respectively.

Under the proposed rules, the employment status of current rail workers will be preserved. In line with Article 123 of the Labor Code, contracts for public rail services will include provisions to ensure that staff employed by the existing operator will retain their jobs, transitioning to the new operator without termination of employment.

The western region, managed through the Sofia depot, will take on all express, night, and international trains. These express services will be required to maintain an average speed of at least 80 km/h and will connect only cities with populations exceeding 20,000 or those at major junctions. These trains must offer both first and second class and mandatory seat reservations. Notably, Bulgaria does not currently have an established express train segment, and there is a lack of appropriate rolling stock to meet the criteria set in the draft.

Planned express routes include four main lines: Sofia-Varna, Sofia-Burgas, Sofia-Petrich, and Gorna Oryahovitsa-Ruse. Operators will be expected to use a mix of their own trains, leased vehicles, and rolling stock provided by the state. The state-owned equipment will be distributed in proportion to the service volume required in each region and must be returned in its original condition at the end of the contract term.

Contracts will be valid for 12 years, starting from the date the new train schedule takes effect - December 13, 2026. However, agreements are intended to be signed by December 31, 2025, providing a mobilization period for contractors to prepare operations ahead of the launch.

In the coming month, the Ministry of Transport will engage in consultations with all stakeholders—trade unions, NGOs, and other interested groups - to discuss the draft in more detail. The formal announcement of the competitive procedure is expected by the end of July 2025.