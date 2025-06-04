Kostiantynivka Falls to Russia, Hundreds of Settlements Black Out After Ukrainian Attack

Russian troops have taken control of the village of Kostiantynivka in northern Sumy Oblast, Ukrainian military monitoring group DeepState reported overnight on June 2-3. The group warned that the situation in the area is deteriorating as Moscow intensifies its infantry pressure across the region. Ukrainian forces are reportedly struggling to hold positions due to the continuous waves of Russian troops and limited time to regroup or counter effectively after each assault.

Fighting remains intense in surrounding settlements. DeepState noted that Kindrativka, Vodolaha, and Oleksiivka may also be slipping into Russian hands, with confirmation still pending. In Kindrativka, Russian infantry has been spotted, and although Ukrainian defenders are attempting to resist, they are being overwhelmed by the attackers' numerical advantage. In Oleksiivka, Ukrainian forces managed to stop Russian units on the northern outskirts, but the enemy has resumed attacks, relying on rapid and repeated advances that continue to escalate hostilities in the area.

Further Russian efforts are focused on the villages of Yablunivka and Yunakivka. DeepState reports that Russian units are trying to penetrate Yunakivka, although the devastated state of the area is slowing them down, preventing a quick consolidation. Meanwhile, the village of Khotin has emerged as a strategic target for Russian troops, who have massed significant infantry nearby. DeepState warns that the approach to Khotin is relatively clear of natural barriers, and capturing it could pave the way for FPV drone strikes on Sumy, located just 20–25 kilometers away. The region’s varied terrain, scattered with elevated ground, offers favorable conditions for launching such drone operations.

The developments in Sumy Oblast come amid a broader Russian push in the region. On June 1, Andrii Demchenko of Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service confirmed during a national broadcast that Russian forces were actively working to expand their positions in the area. He described how small, mobile assault groups were advancing deep into Ukrainian territory using motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, waiting for backup before attacking.

These northern advances follow similar Russian gains, including the occupation of Volodymyrivka, also in Sumy Oblast, as reported by DeepState on the night of May 31 to June 1.

Meanwhile, in the occupied territories of southern Ukraine, Ukrainian drone strikes have reportedly caused major power outages. According to Russian-installed authorities, drone attacks targeting energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts overnight on June 3 resulted in blackouts across hundreds of settlements. Yevhen Balytskyi, the Kremlin-backed head of occupied Zaporizhzhia, claimed that 457 settlements - home to over 600,000 people - lost power. In neighboring Kherson Oblast, occupation head Volodymyr Saldo said substations near Henichesk and Melitopol were hit by drone debris, leaving around 150 settlements in the dark.

While Kyiv has not officially commented on the strike, it would follow a pattern of recent Ukrainian attacks on energy facilities in occupied regions, aimed at weakening Russia’s logistical capabilities.

Additionally, in the Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian FPV drone targeted first responders near Vasylivka, injuring at least 12 people, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov. The attack highlights the continued risk to civilian and emergency personnel in frontline areas.