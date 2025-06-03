Deputy PM: Bulgaria on the Right Track Toward Eurozone, Despite Political Tensions

Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov (Bulgarian Socialist Party) expressed confidence that the upcoming convergence report on Bulgaria’s progress toward eurozone membership will be both positive and objective. Speaking on BNT he emphasized that the report is expected to reflect the real achievements of the Bulgarian state in its efforts to fully integrate into the eurozone. Zafirov underlined that the government's broader goals—economic stability, justice, and social solidarity—are closely tied to this integration. He acknowledged that while many citizens have concerns about adopting the euro, those concerns should not halt the country’s progress.

“It’s important to note,” he said, “that beyond its technical content, the convergence report also carries political weight. It reflects the image of our country in front of our European partners. I believe the path we’ve taken is the right one, and it must be followed through to the end.”

Zafirov also addressed recent political developments surrounding the eurozone issue, particularly President Rumen Radev’s call for a referendum and the subsequent public protests. He admitted that such moves may have been intended to influence Bulgaria’s European partners, but in his view, they failed to do so. He said the government respects citizens’ concerns but remains firm in its commitment to the European path.

On the matter of the President’s actions, Zafirov was diplomatic yet critical. While he reaffirmed respect for the presidential institution and acknowledged the BSP’s significant role in electing the current president, he criticized the call for a referendum as poorly calculated. He claimed that even some of the president's closest advisors did not support the initiative, which only served to create unnecessary social tension.

Zafirov went on to comment on the opposition’s latest request for a vote of no confidence, coming from the WCC-DB party. He expressed indifference toward the attempt itself but criticized what he saw as inconsistency among the right-wing parties. According to him, while they publicly support Bulgaria's European integration, they also undermine the process by creating political instability for partisan gain.

“I don’t believe such a vote can succeed,” he said, “especially when it targets a government that’s only been in office for three or four months. These are clearly politically motivated maneuvers.”

As for the government’s agenda, Zafirov reiterated its core priorities: strengthening economic stability, pushing forward reindustrialization, ensuring social security, raising incomes, and addressing the demographic crisis. He added that joining the OECD remains a key near-term strategic goal.

When asked about the possibility of forming a broader coalition that includes DPS-New Beginning, Zafirov dismissed the notion of a new coalition. He clarified that the government was established from the start as a joint administration between three political formations. This arrangement, he explained, relies on broad parliamentary support from parties that prioritize national interest. According to him, the existing structure is not a traditional coalition but rather a cooperative model based on shared responsibility. He concluded by saying, “Anyone who identifies with this formula and supports the country’s future is welcome to be part of it.”