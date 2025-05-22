Deadly Earthquake Rattles Southwestern Turkey: Teenager Dies, Dozens Injured

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 09:40
Bulgaria: Deadly Earthquake Rattles Southwestern Turkey: Teenager Dies, Dozens Injured

A strong earthquake struck southwestern Turkey during the early hours of Tuesday, causing panic and injuries, and claiming the life of a teenage girl. The tremor, measured at around 5.8 to 6.2 in magnitude depending on different reports, occurred at 2:17 a.m. local time. The epicenter was recorded in the Aegean Sea near the resort town of Marmaris in Muğla Province, with varying depth estimates - some placing it at 10 km, others at 68 km beneath the sea.

The quake was felt across a wide area, including almost the entire Aegean region and parts of Greece, such as the nearby island of Rhodes. A temporary tsunami alert was issued shortly after the tremor, though no significant sea level changes were reported.

Turkish authorities confirmed that 69 people were injured in the quake. According to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, many of the injured suffered harm after jumping from buildings in panic. There were no initial reports of structural damage to residential buildings.

Tragically, a 14-year-old girl lost her life. She was rushed to hospital after experiencing a panic attack during the earthquake, but despite medical efforts to revive her, she did not survive.

The seismic event was also strongly felt in the city of Izmir, further to the north, where no additional casualties or damage were reported. While the region is familiar with seismic activity, the psychological impact of the quake, especially in tourist and residential areas, was considerable.

