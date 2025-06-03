Retail Chains in Bulgaria Begin Displaying Prices in Euros Ahead of 2026 Adoption

From August 8: Stores in Bulgaria to Show Prices in Both Leva and Euro
From August 8, all retail outlets in Bulgaria are expected to display prices in both leva and euro
Large retail chains in Bulgaria have begun displaying product prices in both levs and euros as of today, according to BGNES. The move is part of the broader national effort to prepare for Bulgaria’s planned entry into the eurozone.
The country aims to adopt the euro as its official currency on January 1, 2026. However, this timeline depends on receiving a favorable convergence report, which is expected to be published on June 4.
In stores already applying the change, such as one located in central Sofia, price tags now feature the euro equivalent alongside the lev amount. For instance, an item priced at 1.99 levs is shown as costing 1.02 euros. The euro values are calculated using the official fixed exchange rate between the lev and the euro, and no price increases have been observed during this transition.
