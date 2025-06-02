Ceasefire Proposal and Prisoner Exchange Highlight Second Round of Peace Talks Between Ukraine and Russia

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation at the peace talks in Istanbul, stated that Russia is offering Ukraine a partial ceasefire on certain fronts. Medinsky shared this proposal on June 2 during a press conference broadcast by Russian state media after the second round of talks. He said Moscow has prepared a two-part memorandum that includes proposals for a ceasefire and the broader resolution of the conflict.

According to Medinsky, Russia offered Ukraine a 2-3 day ceasefire in specific areas of the front line to recover the bodies of fallen soldiers. Kyiv, he said, is still considering this offer. Medinsky also confirmed Russia’s intention to exchange prisoners, including severely wounded soldiers and those under the age of 25, and to hand over the remains of 6,000 Ukrainian troops. The bodies have been identified through DNA testing and are to be transferred to the Ukrainian side using special trains so they can be buried properly.

Medinsky also presented a list given by the Ukrainian delegation during the talks, which includes 339 children whom Ukraine says Russia abducted. He denied the claim that Russia kidnapped these children, even as Ukrainian authorities report that more than 19,500 minors have been forcibly taken to Russia, Belarus, or Russian-occupied regions since the start of the invasion. So far, only around 1,300 have been returned to Ukrainian-controlled areas, a practice widely condemned by the international community. In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of overseeing these deportations.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, who led the Ukrainian delegation, said the second round of Istanbul talks marked the first time Ukraine had seen Russia’s proposals in writing. He said both sides now have a week to analyze the documents before planning further steps. The delegations agreed to focus on exchanging specific groups of prisoners rather than absolute numbers: the seriously wounded and those under 25 years old will be swapped in an all-for-all exchange, as will the bodies of 6,000 soldiers.

Umerov also confirmed Ukraine’s continued push for a meeting between the leaders of both countries, suggesting that such a summit should be organized by the end of June, potentially with participation from other world leaders such as the US President.

Prior to the Istanbul talks, Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia and delegation member Oleksandr Bevz met with representatives from Germany, Italy, and the UK to coordinate their positions. Ukraine’s official proposal included a complete ceasefire, an all-for-all prisoner swap, the return of the abducted children, the release of all civilian hostages, and security guarantees to prevent future Russian aggression. Kyiv emphasized that frozen Russian assets should be used to rebuild Ukraine and provide reparations.

As part of these negotiations, Ukraine signaled its willingness to discuss a gradual lifting of some of the sanctions imposed on Russia if a ceasefire is achieved and maintained, with mechanisms in place to automatically restore sanctions if Russia violates any agreement. This proposal also reiterates Ukraine’s desire to join NATO and the EU, with further talks anticipated to address these security issues and finalize the ceasefire roadmap.

Russia, however, has insisted on Ukraine withdrawing from four regions - Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson - before it will consider a broader ceasefire. None of these regions are fully under Moscow’s control, and Kyiv has rejected such demands. According to Western observers, Russia’s position remains largely unchanged, with Moscow seeking recognition of its claims to Ukrainian territory and an end to Western military aid to Ukraine.

While Ukraine presented a comprehensive peace plan that includes phased sanctions relief and robust international security guarantees, Russia has yet to submit its own formal memorandum outlining its terms. Instead, Medinsky said Russia would only unveil its position during the direct negotiations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has acknowledged that Russia has not shared its proposals with Turkey, the US, or Ukraine ahead of the meeting, but emphasized that Ukraine remains determined to pursue progress on a potential settlement.

The second round of talks on June 2 ended without any ceasefire agreement, but both sides agreed to continue discussions. In the meantime, Russia continues to press its maximalist demands, and Ukraine’s Western allies remain supportive of Kyiv’s calls for a lasting and verifiable peace deal. The meeting came just a day after Ukraine’s Security Service reportedly targeted Russian air bases with drone strikes, causing significant damage to Moscow’s bomber fleet.