'We Are People, Not Propaganda': Sofia Pride 2025 Unveils New Schedule

Society | June 2, 2025, Monday // 17:05
Bulgaria: 'We Are People, Not Propaganda': Sofia Pride 2025 Unveils New Schedule

Sofia Pride 2025 will take on a new format this year, with the traditional procession set to kick off the event before the concert on June 14. The Sofia Pride Organizing Committee has announced that the gathering will begin at 2:00 PM at Knyaz Alexander I Square (Batenberg), where participants will start assembling. The march itself will officially start at 4:00 PM from the corner of G. S. Rakovski Street and Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd., winding its way through Sofia’s central streets and returning to Knyaz Alexander I Square around 5:30 PM.

Following the procession, the celebrations will continue with a major concert from 5:30 PM until 9:30 PM, featuring well-known Bulgarian artists, whose names will be revealed soon. Organizers encourage everyone to arrive early and take part in the march, highlighting its role as a peaceful demonstration and a key moment for visibility and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

This year’s Sofia Pride carries the powerful slogan: “We are people, not propaganda.” It stands as a clear rebuttal to the rising hostile narratives that paint LGBTQ+ individuals and their rights as threats. The message underlines that behind every identity, story, and cause are real people with emotions, families, friends, and a basic right to live with dignity and happiness.

For more details and the full schedule of accompanying events, visit sofiapride.org.

Tags: Pride, sofia, Bulgaria, LGBTQ+

