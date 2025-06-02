SMASH INTO PIECES Lands in Bulgaria: Experience the Epic ArmaHeaven Prophecy Show

Society | June 2, 2025, Monday // 16:30
Bulgaria: SMASH INTO PIECES Lands in Bulgaria: Experience the Epic ArmaHeaven Prophecy Show @Fest Team

After nearly 20 years of performing on stages worldwide, Swedish rock band SMASH INTO PIECES is finally coming to Bulgaria for their debut concert. On September 27, Sofia’s City Stage club will host their ArmaHeaven Prophecy show - the most ambitious and visually striking production in the band’s history. This event marks part of their tour celebrating the release of their eighth studio album, Ghost Code, which immerses fans in a futuristic narrative shaped by artificial intelligence, challenging the fate of humanity.

The concert promises a multimedia spectacle featuring striking scenography, lasers, fire, and cutting-edge projections designed to push the boundaries of a typical live show. APOC, the band’s drummer and the enigmatic figure central to SMASH INTO PIECES’ conceptual universe, explains the message behind it: “It is human nature to destroy beauty, it is a path we cannot escape... but we can rise above!

Since forming in 2008, SMASH INTO PIECES have quickly carved out their place in modern rock with their dynamic sound, emotionally charged lyrics, and innovative use of multimedia elements. Their rise includes notable success at Melodifestivalen, with a third-place finish in 2024 for the song “Heroes Are Calling,” and extensive tours across Europe and North America. Today, they are regarded as one of the leading acts in the contemporary rock scene.

ArmaHeaven Prophecy is more than a concert - it’s a call to action, a caution, and a chance for fans to influence their own futures. The band invites everyone who believes in music’s transformative power to join this journey.

Tickets will be available starting June 4 through the ticketstation.bg network.

Society
Tags: concert, sofia, smash into pieces, Bulgaria

