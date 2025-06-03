Dangerous Heat Waves and Storms Expected in Bulgaria Over the Next Two Weeks
The first half of June in Bulgaria is shaping up as a genuine summer introduction, with mostly sunny and calm days dominating the forecast. However, occasional unstable cold fronts may trigger brief but intense thunderstorms, often accompanied by hail - a typical feature of this time of year.
At the start of the month’s first full week, temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will hover between 27°C and 32°C. Following that, daytime highs are expected to rise, reaching between 30°C and 35°C. Afternoon storms may develop on Wednesday in northeastern Bulgaria, while Thursday and Friday could see storm activity spreading across the western regions, especially around the Rila and Rhodope mountains. Although these rains will be scattered, they may come with sudden bursts of heavy rain, strong winds, and hail.
Early predictions hint at similar unstable weather returning around June 9 and 10, with the possibility of another round of powerful, short-lived summer storms around mid-month, near June 15.
Temperatures are set to climb even higher by mid-June. Between June 12 and 15, maximum daily temperatures could exceed 35°C, particularly in the Danube Plain, southeastern areas, and along the Struma River Valley.
Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will follow a summer rhythm - mostly sunny, with occasional brief interruptions. Scattered showers may appear around June 4 and 5, mainly along the northern shorelines. Temperatures will stay between 22°C and 28°C. The first week of June will be warmer, followed by a slight cooling of 2 to 3 degrees in the second week.
The sea is expected to remain relatively calm during this period, consistent with typical June patterns. No major storms or high waves are forecast. Sea surface temperatures at the start of the month hover around 18–19°C and are expected to gradually warm to about 20°C in the days ahead.
