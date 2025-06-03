Bulgaria’s June 3 Forecast: Pleasant Heat with Isolated Showers

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 2, 2025, Monday // 17:01
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s June 3 Forecast: Pleasant Heat with Isolated Showers

On June 3, the weather in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny, with cumulonimbus clouds developing during the afternoon. Isolated rain showers are expected in some mountainous areas and parts of eastern Bulgaria around midday and later. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the south-southeast. Temperatures will reach highs between 29 and 34 degrees Celsius, with Sofia staying cooler at about 29 degrees. Atmospheric pressure will remain above the monthly average.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will also be mostly sunny. Winds will be light to moderate from the south-southeast. Temperatures will range from 22 to 26 degrees Celsius, while the sea water temperature will be between 17 and 20 degrees.

In the mountainous regions, skies will generally be sunny but expect cumulonimbus clouds to gather by afternoon, bringing brief showers in some isolated spots. Winds will shift to light or moderate from the west-northwest. Temperatures will reach around 22 degrees at 1,200 meters elevation and drop to about 15 degrees at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Dangerous Heat Waves and Storms Expected in Bulgaria Over the Next Two Weeks

The first half of June in Bulgaria is shaping up as a genuine summer introduction

Society » Environment | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgarian Railways to See Immediate Upgrades, Bistro Cars and Stewards Announced

Bulgaria's Transport Minister Grozdan Karadjov shared his impressions of a train journey from Mezdra to Sofia on Facebook

Business » Tourism | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Expert View: Bulgaria’s Euro Debate Lacks Facts, Relies on Fears

The introduction of the euro in Bulgaria has stirred many questions that, according to financier Boris Petrov, should have been addressed much earlier

Business » Finance | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Euro Adoption in Bulgaria: Disagreement Over Economic Impact

Public opinion in Bulgaria remains split on the question of whether the country is truly ready to join the eurozone

Business » Finance | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Meets Eurozone Conditions, IMF Chief Confirms: ‘We Comment on the Facts’

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), told BGNES that Bulgaria has met the necessary criteria for joining the eurozone

Business » Finance | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 06:11

Economic and Social Implications of Bulgaria's Eurozone Accession

The Fiscal Council of Bulgaria has reaffirmed that joining the eurozone is an economically and financially sound decision

Business | June 2, 2025, Monday // 17:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

June 2 Weather Update: Warm and Mostly Sunny Across Bulgaria

On June 2, Bulgaria will see mostly sunny skies across much of the country

Society » Environment | June 1, 2025, Sunday // 15:31

Bulgaria Weekend Weather Forecast: Sunshine and Thunderstorms Expected

The weekend weather in Bulgaria will show a mix of sun and rain, with notable regional differences

Society » Environment | May 30, 2025, Friday // 17:00

Rain, Thunder, and Hail Expected in Bulgaria on May 30

Bulgaria’s weather on May 30 will be marked by typical spring instability

Society » Environment | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 17:14

Bulgaria’s June Forecast: Heat Reaching Up to 38°C Alongside Sunny and Rainy Days

Bulgaria’s June weather will bring a mix of sun, heat, and occasional rain, with temperatures ranging broadly from a cool 10 degrees to a sweltering 38

Society » Environment | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 14:00

May 29 Forecast: Cloudy Start, Afternoon Rain, and Snow Over 2,300 m

Thursday's forecast for Bulgaria suggests cloudy skies in the morning

Society » Environment | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00

Global Temperatures Poised to Shatter Records in Next Five Years

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has sounded the alarm in its latest Global Annual to Decadal Climate Update

Society » Environment | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 16:41
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria