Bulgaria’s June 3 Forecast: Pleasant Heat with Isolated Showers

On June 3, the weather in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny, with cumulonimbus clouds developing during the afternoon. Isolated rain showers are expected in some mountainous areas and parts of eastern Bulgaria around midday and later. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the south-southeast. Temperatures will reach highs between 29 and 34 degrees Celsius, with Sofia staying cooler at about 29 degrees. Atmospheric pressure will remain above the monthly average.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will also be mostly sunny. Winds will be light to moderate from the south-southeast. Temperatures will range from 22 to 26 degrees Celsius, while the sea water temperature will be between 17 and 20 degrees.

In the mountainous regions, skies will generally be sunny but expect cumulonimbus clouds to gather by afternoon, bringing brief showers in some isolated spots. Winds will shift to light or moderate from the west-northwest. Temperatures will reach around 22 degrees at 1,200 meters elevation and drop to about 15 degrees at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)