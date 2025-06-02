Brace for Impact: Britain Prepares for Russian Conflict with Massive Submarine Fleet

World » RUSSIA | June 2, 2025, Monday // 15:32
Bulgaria: Brace for Impact: Britain Prepares for Russian Conflict with Massive Submarine Fleet

The United Kingdom has officially started preparing for a possible military conflict with Russia. The government led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer has signed off on a project to build 12 nuclear-powered submarines in an effort to counter what they describe as “Russian aggression”.

Speaking on Monday, Starmer emphasized that this undertaking would be the most substantial defense investment Britain has made since the Cold War ended. According to the Prime Minister, it will take about a year and a half to construct each of the submarines.

These new submarines, known as SSN-AUKUS class, are meant to gradually replace the seven Astute-class submarines currently in service. Once they’re completed and in operation by the end of the 2030s, along with four new Dreadnought-class submarines that will eventually take the place of the older Vanguard-class boats, the Royal Navy will be equipped with a total of 16 new submarines.

Defence Secretary John Healey said this large-scale modernization effort will significantly bolster the UK’s defense capabilities, especially in the face of potential threats from Russia and China. He noted that an extra 15 billion pounds - almost 18 billion euros - will also be directed towards defense spending, as reported by The Telegraph.

Healy underscored that with these new cutting-edge submarines and Britain’s home-grown nuclear warhead program off its shores, the nation is shoring up its internal security as well as strengthening its deterrence against external threats. “We must be prepared for a Russian attack,” he said plainly.

When asked in an interview with the BBC whether he thought a nuclear conflict was imminent, Starmer said he did not believe humanity was on the brink of such a catastrophe. However, he did acknowledge that the presence of nuclear weapons had been an important tool for maintaining stability since the end of World War II.

Starmer added that NATO’s role in maintaining peace for the future must be carefully examined, although he did not commit to when Britain would raise its defense spending to 3% of its GDP.

Tags: Russia, UK, military, Starmer

