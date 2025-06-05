Bulgarian Railways to See Immediate Upgrades, Bistro Cars and Stewards Announced

Bulgaria's Transport Minister Grozdan Karadjov shared his impressions of a train journey from Mezdra to Sofia on Facebook, highlighting both the positive aspects and the areas that need improvement. Following this experience, he issued a series of orders aimed at enhancing comfort and cleanliness on trains, as well as ensuring better overall service.

In his post, Karadjov pointed out that it’s a common occurrence for friends and strangers alike to bombard him daily with complaints about Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ). He acknowledged that train travel can be fast, cheap, comfortable, and environmentally friendly - but admitted that in Bulgaria, it’s still not there yet. He said the issues have long been clear and were evident during his trip.

On the bright side, Karadjov noted that the train was full, and most passengers he spoke to actually preferred this way of traveling. It was also positive that there were no standing passengers on board. However, he expressed disappointment that one of the carriages - clearly added at the last minute - was an old one with compartments that should have been retired or at least renovated long ago. Unfortunately, because of a shortage of rolling stock, it’s still in use.

He found some relief in the fact that the remaining passenger cars were “newer” ones, second-hand from Deutsche Bahn and about 22 years old. Despite their age, they had decent seats, working toilets, tinted windows, and were in relatively good condition overall. However, he noted a big issue with the air conditioning. Only one of the four carriages had properly working AC. Two others had barely functional systems, and the fourth carriage was stifling.

Another major problem he observed was the consistently poor cleanliness. The floors of the train, from start to finish, were under any acceptable standard. Passengers’ frustrations were often unfairly directed at the train staff, who are not responsible for the state of the trains but are the ones directly dealing with the unhappy travelers.

The train arrived only nine minutes late, which Karadjov said was understandable, given repair work along part of the route that requires stopping at a red signal and getting special clearance to proceed. He emphasized that no compromises are made with safety - a principle he reinforced in his first order after the head-on collision of two trains the day before he took office.

He also acknowledged that while safety is paramount, the seven and a half hours it takes to travel from Varna to Sofia is far too long, and it’s unlikely to be significantly reduced. Other notable gaps included the complete lack of WiFi and the absence of bistro or restaurant cars - something he found unacceptable.

On the positive side, he appreciated the ease of buying tickets, whether online or from station vending machines, and noted that the BDZ website and mobile app worked smoothly and provided real-time train location and delay information. However, he criticized the cumbersome process of revalidating tickets if a passenger misses a train due to BDZ’s fault - this must still be done at ticket offices.

Karadjov was blunt about the sorry state of train stations. He singled out Mezdra Station, calling it key yet lacking a proper toilet - though he noted that whatever was there was mercifully locked, given its condition. Sofia-Sever Station, he said, was in no better shape.

In response, the Minister announced a series of immediate measures. First, he ordered that all trains must be brought to an adequate standard for travel: clean floors, washed windows, no stains. He stressed that there are funds available and staff being paid to take care of this. He also ordered that every long-distance train have a BDZ employee assigned to ensure the carriages are spotless, air conditioning functional, and the toilets stocked with soap and paper at least an hour before departure.

He also mandated the presence of a steward on each train, responsible for maintaining cleanliness during the trip and ensuring the interiors aren’t damaged or defaced. He explained that BDZ has enough employees to cover this responsibility.

Additionally, Karadjov said bistro cars must be added to all express long-distance trains. Currently, BDZ owns 10 such cars - enough to cover the busiest lines. He underlined that all air conditioners in carriages equipped with them must function properly, noting that many of the newly acquired second-hand cars require adjustments to work effectively in Bulgaria and that often air conditioners simply aren’t charged with freon.

Another step he announced was to work with train drivers to identify stretches on the Sofia-Varna line where train speed is needlessly restricted, with the aim of shortening travel times. He mentioned that there is already a consensus on what can be done.

Karadjov also instructed the National Railways to provide by the end of the week a list of all stations not renovated in the last 20 years, so they can begin planning improvements - though he cautioned that due to funding limitations, progress will be slow.

He anticipated that many would accuse him of populism, but he insisted that he hears excuses every day about why nothing can be done and how much investment is needed. While acknowledging that BDZ has indeed been neglected for decades and that replacing trains will take time, he believes there are immediate issues that can be addressed with minimal effort and money, and they can still make a big difference.

Karadjov emphasized that direct contact with frontline railway workers—engine drivers, conductors, and others - is crucial to him. He promised this wouldn’t be his last train trip. Next time, he said, he plans to take a ride on a suburban passenger train, where the situation is even worse, but he’s determined to take quick action there, too. For him, it’s clear that complaints and sarcasm won’t fix the railways - only action will.