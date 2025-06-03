Sirens Sound and Bulgaria Stands Still to Honor Hristo Botev and Those Who Fell for Freedom

Dangerous Heat Waves and Storms Expected in Bulgaria Over the Next Two Weeks
The first half of June in Bulgaria is shaping up as a genuine summer introduction
At 12 noon on June 2, a solemn tribute echoed across Bulgaria as sirens sounded and the entire nation paused for two minutes of silence. People and vehicles alike stood still, united in respect for those who gave their lives for Bulgaria's freedom and independence.
This day is traditionally known as the Day of Hristo Botev and Those Who Fell for the Freedom and Independence of Bulgaria. As the sirens wailed, people paid homage to Hristo Botev and the countless others who fought and sacrificed for their homeland.
Earlier in the day, thousands made their way to Okolchitsa peak in the Vratsa section of the Balkan Range to honor the memory of Hristo Botev and his band of freedom fighters.
Addressing the crowd at Okolchitsa peak, National Assembly President Natalia Kiselova described Hristo Botev as a symbol of the Bulgarian people's determination to break free from oppression, as well as a shining example of the unity between words and actions. Botev's spirit, she said, lives on in the nation's sense of dignity and its belief in a democratic, free, and European future.
Across Bulgaria, from the smallest villages to the largest cities, people gathered to honor the memory of Hristo Botev and those who have died for the country’s freedom. The Day of Botev was first marked in 1884 in Vratsa and in Plovdiv, a tradition that endures to this day, binding generations of Bulgarians in collective remembrance.
Today, Bulgaria pays tribute to Hristo Botev and all those who gave their lives for the country’s freedom and independence.
On June 2, 2025, Bulgaria will once again pay tribute to Hristo Botev and all those who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom
On Thursday, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church commemorates the Ascension of the Lord, also known as Spasovden
For the tenth time, the Tsarevets Fortress in Bulgaria's old capital, Veliko Tarnovo, will host a medieval spectacle
Boris I of Bulgaria (also known as Boris-Mihail), who reigned from 852 to 889, is remembered as one of the most influential and transformative rulers in Bulgarian history
Every year on 24 May, Bulgaria marks one of its most cherished national holidays - The Day of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe