Wholesale Prices in Bulgaria: Consumer Basket Costs Rise by 6 Euros Compared to 2024

Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets, shared an overview of the wholesale price trends in Bulgaria for key food products, fruits, and vegetables at a briefing. According to him, the consumer basket for 2025 is 12 leva (6 euros) more expensive than it was last year, with 9 leva of that increase attributed solely to the cost of fruits and vegetables. Ivanov emphasized that the situation will be closely monitored each week to ensure that any unusual developments are quickly identified and that people remain well-informed about pricing dynamics.

Ivanov detailed the wholesale price movements over the past weeks. Tomatoes are selling for 2.52 leva per kilogram, while potatoes are priced at 1.40 leva. Fresh potatoes cost 1.85 leva, carrots stand at 1.36 leva, and onions at 1.21 leva per kilogram. Lettuce has become slightly cheaper, dropping from 0.94 leva to 0.84 leva per piece. Green pepper, which was previously 4.42 leva per kilogram, is now 3.60 leva. Lemons cost 3.10 leva per kilogram. Cherries have also become cheaper, falling from 8.25 leva to 7.50 leva, while strawberries are at 5.60 leva and apricots at 5.78 leva per kilogram.

For other staples, the price of sugar has remained steady at 1.86 leva per kilogram, while rice and beans have not seen any notable changes. Sunflower oil has increased slightly from 3.14 leva to 3.25 leva per liter. Chicken eggs are priced at 0.38 leva each, which Ivanov described as very stable. The price of yellow cheese has dipped from 18.60 leva to 18.50 leva per kilogram, and cheese from 11.47 leva to 11.44 leva. Butter has seen a modest uptick, from 3.12 leva to 3.14 leva for a 125-gram pack, a result of steady supply and market stability in Europe.

Yogurt prices have slipped from 1.44 leva to 1.41 leva per unit, and fresh milk has moved from 2.43 leva to 2.33 leva per liter. Pork has become slightly cheaper, dropping from 10.33 leva to 10.12 leva per kilogram, reaching levels not seen since 2017. Chicken meat, in contrast, has seen a modest increase from 6.69 leva to 6.88 leva per kilogram.

Ivanov stressed that the market for essential foods is currently stable and competitive, with no significant external pressures. He added that the overall trend is normal, with the food sector not burdened by outside influences. He also pointed out that while there are still improvements to be made in trade practices, the environment remains healthy.

Regarding fuels and other resources, Ivanov highlighted a stable market, free of geopolitical tensions that could otherwise drive volatility. However, he singled out cocoa and coffee as commodities facing challenges, depending on favorable climatic conditions for stabilization.

The consumer basket for basic foods, made up of 27 key items, has grown to 111 leva this year, up from 99 leva in 2024. Ivanov linked this increase to unpredictable weather patterns that disrupted the harvests of fruits and vegetables, explaining that three-quarters of the basket’s higher cost comes from these products. He noted that other categories, including chicken, pork, and eggs, have seen no significant price changes, and dairy products are trending downwards thanks to stronger global supplies.

Ivanov concluded by calling on consumers to report any irregularities swiftly to authorities, underlining the importance of shared vigilance against unfair practices. He believes that with the active growing season approaching, fruit and vegetable prices should stabilize.