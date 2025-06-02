Bulgarian Mobile Operator Promises Clear and Fair Pricing for Services Ahead of Eurozone Entry

As Bulgaria prepares to join the eurozone, mobile operator A1 takes a clear and responsible stance: the switch to the euro will not serve as a pretext for price hikes or hidden fees.

In recent weeks, rising political and media speculation has stirred public concern that businesses might exploit the currency transition to inflate costs. Understanding these worries, A1 firmly rejects any involvement in such practices and urges other companies to act with transparency and fairness toward customers.

A1 commits unequivocally that with Bulgaria’s eurozone entry, all service prices will be recalculated at the official exchange rate of 1.95583 leva per euro - no surcharges, no concealed increases.

According to the national plan for euro adoption, prices will be displayed in both leva and euros for 12 months after January 1, 2026. This dual display aims to ease the public’s adjustment to the new currency while limiting opportunities for price manipulation.

The company also issues a call to Bulgarian businesses: with the euro’s arrival, they must choose between acting responsibly or seeking short-term profits that undermine trust. A1 believes that honest companies will not exploit uncertainty but will stand with customers who rely on them daily. They urge peers not to mask price changes behind currency revaluations or use this moment as a profit opportunity, but rather as a chance to establish fair treatment as the norm.

“Business should support people, especially during major changes like this. Trust is earned through consistent action. Honest and transparent conduct will be the greatest contribution to confidence in the euro and Bulgaria’s economic growth,” says Alexander Dimitrov, A1’s CEO. He emphasizes that A1 guarantees fairness during the euro transition - there will be no increase in monthly fees, plans, or services due to the currency switch.

A1 has a record of prioritizing customers’ interests. Last year, it was the first telecom to allow contract termination without penalties during price indexation, setting a new standard of loyalty and freedom. At the start of 2025, it was the only operator to promise no rise in basic service fees despite market pressures. Today, A1 reaffirms its leadership by ensuring the euro change will not justify service price hikes.

The company has been preparing for the euro introduction for over a year, already including dual prices in contracts and bills. It is also working closely with thousands of business clients to help them adjust smoothly to the new currency environment.

The euro is more than just a new currency - it is a tool for deeper integration and sustainable growth. Bulgaria’s eurozone accession is expected to boost investor confidence, simplify international payments, lower transaction costs, and offer consumers greater price transparency across the EU. This will foster a more stable, competitive, and predictable economy.

