Bulgarian Citizens Mobilize for Eurozone Entry and Against Peevski

Politics | June 2, 2025, Monday // 13:06
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Citizens Mobilize for Eurozone Entry and Against Peevski @Facebook

The civil organization “Justice for Everyone” has announced a protest titled "Forever in Europe! Peevski out of power!" to be held on Tuesday, June 3rd at 6 p.m. The protest will gather in front of the Courthouse in Sofia.

The organizers emphasized that in anticipation of the Convergence Report assessing Bulgaria's readiness for the Eurozone, the demonstration aims to voice support for the country’s full integration into the European Union. “We will gather to say YES to our future as a full member of the EU,” they declared in their announcement today.

Beyond this, the organizers expressed their frustration over oligarchs, corrupt figures, and thieves allegedly ruling the country, stating that this goes against the principles of a legal and democratic European state. They stressed that Bulgaria’s parliamentary republic must not be trampled upon, nor should its judiciary be subordinated or manipulated by a single figure under the guise of a so-called “New Beginning” (i.e. Peevski's DPS faction called New Beginning).

They pointed out that freedom must be vigilantly protected, as generations before have fought for it. “In peacetime, it is our duty to preserve freedom for our children and future generations,” they added, calling it a fundamental civic responsibility.

“Justice for Everyone,” an organization dedicated to judicial reform, called on citizens to join the protest with Bulgarian and European flags, bringing self-confidence and resolve to clearly express the desired future for Bulgaria. The group also announced that they would lead a march to the historic building of the National Assembly, bearing the motto "Unity is strength" at its summit.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protest, Peevski, Bulgaria, EU

Related Articles:

Dangerous Heat Waves and Storms Expected in Bulgaria Over the Next Two Weeks

The first half of June in Bulgaria is shaping up as a genuine summer introduction

Society » Environment | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgarian Railways to See Immediate Upgrades, Bistro Cars and Stewards Announced

Bulgaria's Transport Minister Grozdan Karadjov shared his impressions of a train journey from Mezdra to Sofia on Facebook

Business » Tourism | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Expert View: Bulgaria’s Euro Debate Lacks Facts, Relies on Fears

The introduction of the euro in Bulgaria has stirred many questions that, according to financier Boris Petrov, should have been addressed much earlier

Business » Finance | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Euro Adoption in Bulgaria: Disagreement Over Economic Impact

Public opinion in Bulgaria remains split on the question of whether the country is truly ready to join the eurozone

Business » Finance | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Meets Eurozone Conditions, IMF Chief Confirms: We Comment on the Facts”

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), told BGNES that Bulgaria has met the necessary criteria for joining the eurozone

Business » Finance | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 07:00

Economic and Social Implications of Bulgaria's Eurozone Accession

The Fiscal Council of Bulgaria has reaffirmed that joining the eurozone is an economically and financially sound decision

Business | June 2, 2025, Monday // 17:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Russia’s Hybrid War Targets Bulgaria and Bulgarian Students in Occupied Territories, Says Foreign Minister

Russia is employing propaganda and hybrid methods against countries it views as hostile

Politics | June 2, 2025, Monday // 16:51

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Sees Eurozone Entry as Path to Greater Trust and Investment

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov declared that Bulgaria stands at the threshold of a new chapter for its economy with the introduction of the euro

Politics | June 2, 2025, Monday // 13:00

Bulgarians Mobilize: Protests Against Euro Adoption and Political Distrust

The upcoming protest against the adoption of the euro will be even larger than the demonstration on Saturday

Politics | June 2, 2025, Monday // 11:00

Delyan Peevski Urges Probe into Alleged Fuel Cartel Involving Lukoil in Bulgaria

Delyan Peevski has filed a formal complaint with the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC), according to a statement released by the press center of DPS-New Beginning

Politics | June 2, 2025, Monday // 10:46

President Radev Warns of Threats to Bulgaria's Heritage and Spirit

At the solemn torchlight ceremony in Vratsa, held in honor of Botev and those who died for Bulgaria’s freedom and independence, President Rumen Radev delivered a passionate address

Politics | June 2, 2025, Monday // 10:00

Bulgarians Rally to Keep the Lev, Pledge New Protest on Wednesday During Convergence Report Announcement

On Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets to oppose the potential adoption of the euro, expressing their support for retaining the lev as Bulgaria’s currency

Politics | June 1, 2025, Sunday // 12:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria