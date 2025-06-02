Bulgarian Citizens Mobilize for Eurozone Entry and Against Peevski

The civil organization “Justice for Everyone” has announced a protest titled "Forever in Europe! Peevski out of power!" to be held on Tuesday, June 3rd at 6 p.m. The protest will gather in front of the Courthouse in Sofia.

The organizers emphasized that in anticipation of the Convergence Report assessing Bulgaria's readiness for the Eurozone, the demonstration aims to voice support for the country’s full integration into the European Union. “We will gather to say YES to our future as a full member of the EU,” they declared in their announcement today.

Beyond this, the organizers expressed their frustration over oligarchs, corrupt figures, and thieves allegedly ruling the country, stating that this goes against the principles of a legal and democratic European state. They stressed that Bulgaria’s parliamentary republic must not be trampled upon, nor should its judiciary be subordinated or manipulated by a single figure under the guise of a so-called “New Beginning” (i.e. Peevski's DPS faction called New Beginning).

They pointed out that freedom must be vigilantly protected, as generations before have fought for it. “In peacetime, it is our duty to preserve freedom for our children and future generations,” they added, calling it a fundamental civic responsibility.

“Justice for Everyone,” an organization dedicated to judicial reform, called on citizens to join the protest with Bulgarian and European flags, bringing self-confidence and resolve to clearly express the desired future for Bulgaria. The group also announced that they would lead a march to the historic building of the National Assembly, bearing the motto "Unity is strength" at its summit.