Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Sees Eurozone Entry as Path to Greater Trust and Investment

Politics | June 2, 2025, Monday // 13:00
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov declared that Bulgaria stands at the threshold of a new chapter for its economy with the introduction of the euro, which will bring increased trust, more investments and more opportunities. At a meeting with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, he recalled the crucial role played by the International Monetary Fund in Bulgaria’s reforms nearly three decades ago. Zhelyazkov stressed that the government’s main priority is to ensure Bulgaria adopts the euro by January 1, 2026, and that the final preparations are already in full swing.

During their discussion at the Council of Ministers, the Prime Minister underlined the significant progress made in all areas of work needed for eurozone membership. He mentioned that almost all the necessary measures have been completed in the public, financial and non-financial sectors, and that key legislation and essential documents for the adoption of the euro are now in place. He also noted that the banking sector is fully prepared from a technical standpoint, while the final phase of the euro communication campaign is about to begin.

Kristalina Georgieva described eurozone membership as an exceptional opportunity for Bulgaria. She pointed out that it would boost Bulgaria’s attractiveness to investors, something that is particularly important for tourism and other sectors. Georgieva also said that eurozone membership would offer greater protection to Bulgaria and highlighted the wider opportunities for Bulgaria that come from Europe’s increased leadership role in the global economy.

During the meeting, Zhelyazkov and Georgieva also touched upon global economic challenges and financial stability. Zhelyazkov acknowledged the IMF’s work in supporting member states, especially the most vulnerable. Georgieva spoke about the current global economic difficulties — including low growth and high debt - and argued that the solution lies in fostering higher growth, increased productivity and better conditions for business.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the National Assembly Natalia Kiselova spoke to journalists about Bulgaria’s path toward the eurozone. She said that the direction taken 20 years ago, in 2005, is still clear and remains unchanged. Kiselova pointed out that political differences are part of daily life and dialogue in the country, citing how, despite disagreements, Bulgaria recently showed unity in supporting North Macedonia’s progress toward EU accession talks.

She also commented on President Rumen Radev’s recent remarks about the need for a “new political alternative,” saying that political projects are part of daily political life and that the president, according to a Constitutional Court interpretation, has the right to make political statements. She added that protests are part of life and that while one may be planned for the 4th, she does not see it disrupting the National Assembly’s work.

Drawing a parallel to the 1870s, Kiselova said that Europe and the European bureaucracy remain separate things, and that the vision of Hristo Botev - for a modern Bulgaria, not just one caught in nostalgia - is still relevant today. On the president’s referral to the Constitutional Court, she said it is too early to discuss it before the court decides whether to hear the case.

