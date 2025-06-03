Bozhana Apostolova, Esteemed Bulgarian Writer and Publisher, Dies at 80

Dangerous Heat Waves and Storms Expected in Bulgaria Over the Next Two Weeks
The first half of June in Bulgaria is shaping up as a genuine summer introduction
Bulgarian writer and poetess Bozhana Apostolova has passed away at the age of 80. Her son, WCC-DB MP Manol Peykov, shared the news of her death, which occurred at her home in Plovdiv.
Bozhana Apostolova was a prominent name in Bulgarian literature, known not only as a writer and poet but also as a publisher. She was awarded the Stara Planina Order, the highest honor in Bulgaria. She founded JANET 45, one of the first private publishing houses in the country, which she turned into a full-fledged printing and publishing company.
Apostolova was born on May 9, 1945, in the village of Tsar Asen, Pazardzhik region. She completed her studies in Bulgarian Philology at the University of Veliko Tarnovo. Following the democratic changes in Bulgaria, she established Janet 45, which played a significant role in the development of Bulgarian publishing.
Her contribution to literature was immense - she authored 10 poetry books, 4 novels, and 12 children’s books. Her works have reached audiences around the world, having been translated into German, Turkish, Russian, Italian, Hungarian, Spanish, Serbian, Czech, Romanian, Greek and several other languages. She also created the literary festival “Plovdiv Reads,” fostering literary exchange and dialogue.
