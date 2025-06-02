Delyan Peevski Urges Probe into Alleged Fuel Cartel Involving Lukoil in Bulgaria

Delyan Peevski has filed a formal complaint with the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC), according to a statement released by the press center of DPS-New Beginning, BNR reports. The complaint addresses concerns about a potential cartel involving Lukoil and fuel distribution in Bulgaria.

The document calls for a thorough investigation into the activities of Lukoil Neftochim Burgas AD and Lukoil Bulgaria EOOD in the areas of fuel import, processing, and distribution. It also requests an examination of their relationships with other market participants, seeking to determine if there has been any formal or informal collusion.

According to the complaint, there are reasonable grounds to believe that Lukoil has deliberately restricted fuel imports to the Bulgarian market with the consent of other companies. Such actions are said to have led to increased fuel prices compared to those that would exist under real market competition.

Peevski demands that the CPC act swiftly to establish the facts surrounding the fuel market situation. If a cartel is confirmed, he calls for the full application of the law to ensure that the rights of citizens and the interests of Bulgaria are fully protected.

The statement from the press center also recalls that Peevski has repeatedly informed the relevant authorities about political figures and ministers allegedly providing protection to Lukoil. This includes issues related to the derogation, the unfulfilled commitment to return 0.73 cents per liter of excess profit to the people, and delays in tax payments by the company.

Additionally, the statement mentions alleged connections between Lukoil and former Finance Minister Assen Vassilev, as well as former Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov from the WCC-DB. It claims these links have created a political shield over Lukoil, harming both citizens and businesses in Bulgaria.

BTA also recalls that in February 2024, the CPC reported imposing record fines on companies within the Lukoil Group. These sanctions totaled BGN 262,907,629 for antitrust violations in the fuel sector in 2023.

Sources: