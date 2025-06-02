Bulgaria Prepares Over 2,000 Post Offices for Free Leva-to-Euro Exchange from Day One

Starting from the day Bulgaria joins the eurozone, over 2,000 post offices across smaller towns will offer free currency exchange services, allowing residents to convert leva into euros, Stanimir Belinov, deputy director of Bulgarian Posts, told Bulgarian National Radio.

Citizens will be able to exchange up to 10,000 leva per day in euros at these designated branches. For amounts up to 1,000 leva, only an identity document is needed, but exchanging larger sums will require a prior application. This request will be processed within 3 to 5 working days, Belinov explained.

To ensure smooth service, post office staff will undergo thorough training to assist people with currency exchange procedures. The deputy director warned against exchanging money outside official channels, highlighting the risks of scams and fraud.

Belinov confirmed that Bulgaria aims to be fully prepared for euro adoption by January 1, 2026. For the first six months after the transition, exchanging leva for euros at the post offices will remain free of charge. Beyond this period, until the end of the same calendar year, Bulgarian Posts may continue offering the exchange service but with applicable commissions.

This structured approach aims to ease the public transition and minimize risks during Bulgaria’s shift to the euro.

Source: BNR