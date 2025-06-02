Bulgaria Prepares Over 2,000 Post Offices for Free Leva-to-Euro Exchange from Day One

Society | June 2, 2025, Monday // 12:48
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Prepares Over 2,000 Post Offices for Free Leva-to-Euro Exchange from Day One

Starting from the day Bulgaria joins the eurozone, over 2,000 post offices across smaller towns will offer free currency exchange services, allowing residents to convert leva into euros, Stanimir Belinov, deputy director of Bulgarian Posts, told Bulgarian National Radio.

Citizens will be able to exchange up to 10,000 leva per day in euros at these designated branches. For amounts up to 1,000 leva, only an identity document is needed, but exchanging larger sums will require a prior application. This request will be processed within 3 to 5 working days, Belinov explained.

To ensure smooth service, post office staff will undergo thorough training to assist people with currency exchange procedures. The deputy director warned against exchanging money outside official channels, highlighting the risks of scams and fraud.

Belinov confirmed that Bulgaria aims to be fully prepared for euro adoption by January 1, 2026. For the first six months after the transition, exchanging leva for euros at the post offices will remain free of charge. Beyond this period, until the end of the same calendar year, Bulgarian Posts may continue offering the exchange service but with applicable commissions.

This structured approach aims to ease the public transition and minimize risks during Bulgaria’s shift to the euro.

Source: BNR

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, post, euro, Exchange

Related Articles:

Dangerous Heat Waves and Storms Expected in Bulgaria Over the Next Two Weeks

The first half of June in Bulgaria is shaping up as a genuine summer introduction

Society » Environment | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgarian Railways to See Immediate Upgrades, Bistro Cars and Stewards Announced

Bulgaria's Transport Minister Grozdan Karadjov shared his impressions of a train journey from Mezdra to Sofia on Facebook

Business » Tourism | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Expert View: Bulgaria’s Euro Debate Lacks Facts, Relies on Fears

The introduction of the euro in Bulgaria has stirred many questions that, according to financier Boris Petrov, should have been addressed much earlier

Business » Finance | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Euro Adoption in Bulgaria: Disagreement Over Economic Impact

Public opinion in Bulgaria remains split on the question of whether the country is truly ready to join the eurozone

Business » Finance | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Meets Eurozone Conditions, IMF Chief Confirms: ‘We Comment on the Facts’

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), told BGNES that Bulgaria has met the necessary criteria for joining the eurozone

Business » Finance | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 06:11

Economic and Social Implications of Bulgaria's Eurozone Accession

The Fiscal Council of Bulgaria has reaffirmed that joining the eurozone is an economically and financially sound decision

Business | June 2, 2025, Monday // 17:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

'We Are People, Not Propaganda': Sofia Pride 2025 Unveils New Schedule

Sofia Pride 2025 will take on a new format this year, with the traditional procession set to kick off the event before the concert on June 14

Society | June 2, 2025, Monday // 17:05

Bulgaria’s June 3 Forecast: Pleasant Heat with Isolated Showers

On June 3, the weather in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny, with cumulonimbus clouds developing during the afternoon

Society » Environment | June 2, 2025, Monday // 17:01

SMASH INTO PIECES Lands in Bulgaria: Experience the Epic ArmaHeaven Prophecy Show

After nearly 20 years of performing on stages worldwide, Swedish rock band SMASH INTO PIECES is finally coming to Bulgaria for their debut concert

Society | June 2, 2025, Monday // 16:30

Bulgarian Mobile Operator Promises Clear and Fair Pricing for Services Ahead of Eurozone Entry

As Bulgaria prepares to join the eurozone, mobile operator A1 takes a clear and responsible stance:

Society | June 2, 2025, Monday // 16:00

Sirens Sound and Bulgaria Stands Still to Honor Hristo Botev and Those Who Fell for Freedom

At 12 noon on June 2, a solemn tribute echoed across Bulgaria as sirens sounded and the entire nation paused for two minutes of silence

Society » Culture | June 2, 2025, Monday // 15:24

Wholesale Prices in Bulgaria: Consumer Basket Costs Rise by 6 Euros Compared to 2024

Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets, shared an overview of the wholesale price trends in Bulgaria for key food products

Society | June 2, 2025, Monday // 14:31
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria