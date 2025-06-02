Ukrainian Land Forces Commander Resigns After Deadly Russian Missile Strike on Training Camp

Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, the head of Ukraine’s land forces since November, has resigned after a Russian missile attack on a Ukrainian military training site in Dnipropetrovsk region claimed the lives of 12 soldiers and wounded 60 more. Drapatyi announced his decision on Facebook, expressing profound sorrow over the deaths at the 239th training ground. He wrote, “These are young guys from a training battalion. Most of them were in shelters. They were supposed to study, live, fight – not die.” He also extended condolences to the families of those killed and injured.

President Volodymyr Zelensky responded swiftly, convening a meeting to investigate the strike and pledging to bring together senior commanders, including top commander Oleksandr Syrskyi, once Defence Minister Rustem Umerov returns from ongoing talks with Russian officials in Turkey. Zelensky underscored the importance of protecting Ukrainian soldiers, stating, “Every life must be preserved. All decisions needed to do this will be adopted,” as he reacted to the attack on the military “tent camp.”

The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed responsibility for the strike, escalating tensions further as it also accused Ukraine of carrying out coordinated terrorist attacks on multiple Russian airfields using FPV drones. Moscow reported drone strikes targeting airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions. While defences in Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur "reportedly repelled the attacks without major damage", drones set several aircraft ablaze in Murmansk and Irkutsk regions. The fires were contained, and the ministry claimed "no casualties among military or civilian staff". Additionally, Russian authorities reported that some individuals connected to the attacks had been detained.

As hostilities intensify on the battlefield, diplomatic efforts remain in motion. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov have discussed potential avenues to end the conflict. Both sides are due to meet again in Istanbul today for a second round of direct negotiations, where Ukraine is expected to table new proposals. This direct contact comes as Ukraine and Russia carry out some of their largest drone attacks since the start of the war nearly three years ago.