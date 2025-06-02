Ukrainian Land Forces Commander Resigns After Deadly Russian Missile Strike on Training Camp

World » UKRAINE | June 2, 2025, Monday // 10:05
Bulgaria: Ukrainian Land Forces Commander Resigns After Deadly Russian Missile Strike on Training Camp

Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, the head of Ukraine’s land forces since November, has resigned after a Russian missile attack on a Ukrainian military training site in Dnipropetrovsk region claimed the lives of 12 soldiers and wounded 60 more. Drapatyi announced his decision on Facebook, expressing profound sorrow over the deaths at the 239th training ground. He wrote, “These are young guys from a training battalion. Most of them were in shelters. They were supposed to study, live, fight – not die.” He also extended condolences to the families of those killed and injured.

President Volodymyr Zelensky responded swiftly, convening a meeting to investigate the strike and pledging to bring together senior commanders, including top commander Oleksandr Syrskyi, once Defence Minister Rustem Umerov returns from ongoing talks with Russian officials in Turkey. Zelensky underscored the importance of protecting Ukrainian soldiers, stating, “Every life must be preserved. All decisions needed to do this will be adopted,” as he reacted to the attack on the military “tent camp.”

The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed responsibility for the strike, escalating tensions further as it also accused Ukraine of carrying out coordinated terrorist attacks on multiple Russian airfields using FPV drones. Moscow reported drone strikes targeting airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions. While defences in Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur "reportedly repelled the attacks without major damage", drones set several aircraft ablaze in Murmansk and Irkutsk regions. The fires were contained, and the ministry claimed "no casualties among military or civilian staff". Additionally, Russian authorities reported that some individuals connected to the attacks had been detained.

As hostilities intensify on the battlefield, diplomatic efforts remain in motion. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov have discussed potential avenues to end the conflict. Both sides are due to meet again in Istanbul today for a second round of direct negotiations, where Ukraine is expected to table new proposals. This direct contact comes as Ukraine and Russia carry out some of their largest drone attacks since the start of the war nearly three years ago.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Zelensky, Russian, Drapatyi

Related Articles:

Ceasefire Proposal and Prisoner Exchange Highlight Second Round of Peace Talks Between Ukraine and Russia

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation at the peace talks in Istanbul, stated that Russia is offering Ukraine a partial ceasefire on certain fronts

World » Ukraine | June 2, 2025, Monday // 18:44

Largest Destruction of Russian Air Units Since WWII: Ukraine Fights Back with Killer Drones

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has reported that the June 1 drone operation, codenamed "Spider Web," caused significant damage to Russian air bases

World » Ukraine | June 2, 2025, Monday // 09:42

'It Stinks of Authoritarianism': Kyiv Mayor Klitschko’s Stunning Accusation Against Zelensky

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko has openly accused President Volodymyr Zelensky of concentrating power in a way that threatens Ukraine’s democratic foundations

World » Ukraine | June 1, 2025, Sunday // 12:11

Russian Authorities Blame Ukraine for Deadly Bridge Collapse and Train Derailment in Bryansk

On June 1st, Russia blamed Ukraine for a train derailment in Bryansk Oblast

World » Russia | June 1, 2025, Sunday // 11:32

New Investigation Links Bulgarian Journalist to Russia’s Elite Assassination and Hacking Squad

Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev has revealed that a Bulgarian journalist was involved in the operations of Unit 29155 of the Russian military intelligence service, the GRU

Politics | June 1, 2025, Sunday // 11:08

Ukraine's Sumy Oblast Prepares as 50,000 Russian Troops Mass at the Border

As Russia amasses 50,000 troops on Ukraine's border, Sumy Oblast is bracing for a possible large-scale offensive

World » Ukraine | May 31, 2025, Saturday // 16:27
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ceasefire Proposal and Prisoner Exchange Highlight Second Round of Peace Talks Between Ukraine and Russia

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation at the peace talks in Istanbul, stated that Russia is offering Ukraine a partial ceasefire on certain fronts

World » Ukraine | June 2, 2025, Monday // 18:44

Largest Destruction of Russian Air Units Since WWII: Ukraine Fights Back with Killer Drones

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has reported that the June 1 drone operation, codenamed "Spider Web," caused significant damage to Russian air bases

World » Ukraine | June 2, 2025, Monday // 09:42

'It Stinks of Authoritarianism': Kyiv Mayor Klitschko’s Stunning Accusation Against Zelensky

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko has openly accused President Volodymyr Zelensky of concentrating power in a way that threatens Ukraine’s democratic foundations

World » Ukraine | June 1, 2025, Sunday // 12:11

Ukraine's Sumy Oblast Prepares as 50,000 Russian Troops Mass at the Border

As Russia amasses 50,000 troops on Ukraine's border, Sumy Oblast is bracing for a possible large-scale offensive

World » Ukraine | May 31, 2025, Saturday // 16:27

Istanbul Negotiations in Limbo as Ukraine Seeks Russian Memorandum

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced that Ukraine is ready for the next round of talks with Russia

World » Ukraine | May 30, 2025, Friday // 14:48

Trump Envoy: NATO's Eastern Expansion on the Table in US-Russia Talks

Keith Kellogg, the Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia under President Donald Trump, has indicated that the United States is open to discussing Russia’s longstanding security concerns over NATO’s eastern expansion.

World » Ukraine | May 30, 2025, Friday // 10:45
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria