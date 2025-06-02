President Radev Warns of Threats to Bulgaria's Heritage and Spirit

Politics | June 2, 2025, Monday // 10:00
At the solemn torchlight ceremony in Vratsa, held in honor of Botev and those who died for Bulgaria’s freedom and independence, President Rumen Radev delivered a passionate address. Standing before the poet's monument, he called for a moment of reflection, asking whether Bulgarians today are truly worthy of the sacrifices made by Botev and his chetniks. He challenged those present to consider how they uphold the ideals of freedom and the values that the names read out in the ceremony represent, urging each person to answer for themselves.

Radev noted that in today’s climate, there are those who seek to distort history and reject the faith that once inspired Bulgaria’s revivalists. He spoke of individuals who view even the most essential parts of Bulgarian identity - such as the alphabet itself - with contempt. At the same time, he warned of people who fear the voice of the nation, implying that some are determined to stifle the collective spirit of the Bulgarian people.

According to the president, “reconciliation and indifference to national destiny” amount to nothing more than political mediocrity. He called upon Bulgarians to draw strength from the memory of Botev - an embodiment of talent, sacrifice, and inspiration. These qualities, Radev emphasized, were what gave rise to and preserved a free and sovereign Bulgaria. In closing, he expressed his conviction that today’s generation, as the rightful heirs of that noble struggle, will not permit anyone to undermine or destroy what their forebears built.

