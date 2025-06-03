June 2: Sirens, Ceremonies, and Pilgrimages Honor Hristo Botev and Bulgaria’s Fallen Heroes

Today, Bulgaria pays tribute to Hristo Botev and all those who gave their lives for the country’s freedom and independence. Marking 149 years since the heroic death of Hristo Botev (1848–1876) and his detachment on Okolchitsa Peak in the Balkan Mountains, solemn ceremonies and military rituals will take place across the country on June 2.

As part of the commemoration, the Bulgarian Army’s representative units will conduct military rituals to honor the memory of the poet-revolutionary and those who fought for Bulgaria’s liberty. In accordance with a 1993 decision by the Council of Ministers, June 2 has been declared the Day of Botev and Those Who Died for the Freedom of Bulgaria. At 12:00 noon, the siren system will be activated for two minutes to call on everyone in populated areas to halt their activities and stand in silent remembrance.

In Botev’s hometown of Kalofer, the flag of Botev’s detachment will be taken out of the museum with a military ritual, and flowers will be laid at the monument to the poet. In the capital, Sofia, a ceremony will be held in Borisova Garden at 11:30 a.m. in front of the bust-monument of Hristo Botev, paying homage to the 149th anniversary of his death and to all those who died in the fight for Bulgaria’s freedom.

According to Article 34 of the Regulation on the functioning of the National System for Early Warning and Notification, a siren signal will be broadcast nationwide on June 2 at noon. Acoustic devices will sound for two minutes as part of the national tribute.

Pilgrimages and military honors will be organized throughout Bulgaria. A national pilgrimage will take place on Okolchitsa Peak, involving servicemen from the 10th Mechanized Battalion – Vratsa and the Representative Military Brass Band of the Land Forces, beginning at 11:00 a.m. In the evening, solemn inspections (fireworks ceremonies) will be held in several towns: Kazanlak’s Sevtopolis Square (9:00 p.m.), Pavel Banya in front of the monument to Tsanko Mitov – Komitata (9:00 p.m.), Dupnitsa in front of the municipality (9:15 p.m.), and in the village of Skravena, Botevgrad Municipality (9:30 p.m.), each with the participation of military units and brass bands.

Wreath-laying ceremonies will take place in multiple cities to honor the memory of the heroes. In Kalofer, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Blagoevgrad, Asenovgrad, Belene, Svishtov, Shumen, Smolyan, Sliven, Gorna Oryahovitsa, and the village of Tsenovo (Chirpan Municipality), representatives of the Land Forces will pay tribute to the fallen. In Plovdiv, the 24th Air Base in Krumovo will lead a military ritual at the monument to Hristo Botev at 11:00 a.m. In Pleven, servicemen from the 12th Air Base Dolna Mitropolia will participate in a wreath-laying ritual. In Varna, a requiem prayer will be held in front of the monument to Hristo Botev on the Alley of the Renaissance in the Sea Garden, followed by the laying of wreaths and flowers with the participation of the Navy. In Burgas, military formation 48 960 – Burgas will join the commemorative event at the monument to Botev in the Sea Garden.

In Sofia, the National Guard Unit will be present for the solemn celebration of Botev Day and the Day of Those Who Died for the Freedom and Independence of Bulgaria. A ceremonial changing of the guard will also take place in front of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Bulgaria.

In Stara Zagora, the Municipality and the Second Tundzha Mechanized Brigade will organize a city-wide ceremony to honor the memory of Bulgaria’s known and unknown heroes. The event will start at 11:30 a.m. in Metropolitan Methodius Kusev Park, at the bust-monuments of Hristo Botev and Hadji Dimitar. The actor Ivelin Keranov will host the ceremony, which will include a recital by graduates of the "Gesture" Theater School at the Center for Support for Personal Development in Stara Zagora, led by Svetla Todorova. The Military Brass Band, a flag band, and an honorary company from the Second Tundzha Mechanized Brigade will also take part in the ritual.