June 2 Weather Update: Warm and Mostly Sunny Across Bulgaria

On June 2, Bulgaria will see mostly sunny skies across much of the country. In the eastern regions and mountainous areas, cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will build up in the afternoon, bringing the possibility of thunder showers. Winds will be light or nearly calm. Temperatures during the day will range from 27°C to 32°C, with Sofia expected to reach around 27°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will remain mostly sunny as well, with a mild to moderate breeze coming from the south to southeast. Daytime highs on the coast will vary between 22°C and 26°C. The sea temperature is currently between 18°C and 19°C, with waves measured at about 2 degrees on the Douglas scale, indicating gentle conditions.

In the mountain regions, sunshine will dominate the morning hours, but clouds will gather by afternoon, again leading to thunder showers in some places. Winds here will be mild to moderate, coming from the north-northwest. Temperatures will be cooler with highs near 19°C at 1,200 meters elevation, dropping to about 11°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)