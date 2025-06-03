June 2 Weather Update: Warm and Mostly Sunny Across Bulgaria

Bulgarian Railways to See Immediate Upgrades, Bistro Cars and Stewards Announced
Bulgaria's Transport Minister Grozdan Karadjov shared his impressions of a train journey from Mezdra to Sofia on Facebook
On June 2, Bulgaria will see mostly sunny skies across much of the country. In the eastern regions and mountainous areas, cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will build up in the afternoon, bringing the possibility of thunder showers. Winds will be light or nearly calm. Temperatures during the day will range from 27°C to 32°C, with Sofia expected to reach around 27°C.
Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will remain mostly sunny as well, with a mild to moderate breeze coming from the south to southeast. Daytime highs on the coast will vary between 22°C and 26°C. The sea temperature is currently between 18°C and 19°C, with waves measured at about 2 degrees on the Douglas scale, indicating gentle conditions.
In the mountain regions, sunshine will dominate the morning hours, but clouds will gather by afternoon, again leading to thunder showers in some places. Winds here will be mild to moderate, coming from the north-northwest. Temperatures will be cooler with highs near 19°C at 1,200 meters elevation, dropping to about 11°C at 2,000 meters.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
The weekend weather in Bulgaria will show a mix of sun and rain, with notable regional differences
Bulgaria’s weather on May 30 will be marked by typical spring instability
Bulgaria’s June weather will bring a mix of sun, heat, and occasional rain, with temperatures ranging broadly from a cool 10 degrees to a sweltering 38
Thursday's forecast for Bulgaria suggests cloudy skies in the morning
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has sounded the alarm in its latest Global Annual to Decadal Climate Update
Bulgaria is once again at the top of the European Union’s chart for polluted air, coming in second after Romania
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe