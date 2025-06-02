On June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) carried out a large-scale drone attack on Russian airfields deep inside Russia, reportedly destroying over 40 strategic bombers. According to an SSU source cited by Ukrainska Pravda, the operation, named “Pavutyna” (“Web”), targeted aircraft that are regularly used to bomb Ukrainian cities, striking a significant blow to Russia’s air capabilities far behind the front lines.

A video shared by the source features SSU chief Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk commenting on the damage at the Belaya airfield in Russia’s Irkutsk Oblast, located more than 4,000 kilometers from Ukraine. The footage shows multiple Russian heavy bombers engulfed in flames, with the SSU describing the destruction of various aircraft models including A-50s, Tu-95s, and Tu-22M3s. Early damage estimates suggest losses exceeding billion.

The SSU’s special operation focuses on crippling Russia’s strategic bomber fleet, crucial for launching missile strikes against Ukraine. The A-50 is a vital asset in Russian air operations, performing detection of air defenses and coordinating strikes. With fewer than ten units in service and a price tag around 0 million each, the loss of these planes is a serious setback.

The older Tu-95 bombers, originating from the Soviet era, are capable of carrying 16 cruise missiles and remain a key threat to Ukraine despite their age. Known for their turboprop engines allowing long-range flights, Tu-95s are still used to launch air-launched cruise missiles such as the Kh-55 and Kh-101.

More modern bombers hit include the supersonic Tu-22M3, which carries the fast Kh-22 missile. These aircraft are difficult to intercept and require advanced systems like the US-made Patriot missile defense or the Italian-French SAMP-T for potential neutralization.

The Tu-160, Russia’s largest and most modern strategic bomber, also suffered damage. First deployed in 1987, the Tu-160 remains the largest operational bomber worldwide and can carry a mix of Kh-55 and Kh-15 missiles, making it a significant element of Russia’s strategic bombing force.

Alongside the attack at Irkutsk, unconfirmed reports and official statements indicated drone strikes at other locations, including the Olenya air base in Murmansk Oblast. Local authorities confirmed attacks in the Murmansk region but provided limited details. The SSU has not disclosed the types of drones used, though social media speculation suggests the involvement of FPV drones launched from trucks near the targeted bases.

Ukraine announced in March the development of a new drone with a 3,000-kilometer range, though details about its design, warhead size, or deployment timeline remain undisclosed.

While independent verification of these claims is lacking, the operation demonstrates the SSU’s growing capacity to strike deep into Russian territory, targeting assets critical to Moscow’s war effort. This attack marks a significant escalation in Ukraine’s efforts to degrade Russian military capabilities far from the frontline.