New Mobile App in Bulgaria Empowers Consumers to Report Unfair Practices on the Go

Business | June 2, 2025, Monday // 11:49
The Consumer Protection Commission in Bulgaria has introduced a new mobile application that enables people to file complaints and submit reports of unfair practices directly through their smartphones. This tool gives consumers a fast and convenient way to notify the commission about violations they come across while shopping. Users can also take photos of the issues they find and include them as evidence in their submissions.

According to Maria Filipova, the chairperson of the commission, the mobile application will provide users with updates on the status of their complaints and the commission’s response. Registering to use the application is a straightforward process that only takes a couple of minutes. For those who already have an account on the commission’s website, access to the app is automatic.

When submitting complaints or reports, users will need to complete the required fields and upload any relevant evidence, like photographs or other supporting materials. The application was created by “Information Services” AD, the national system integrator. It’s available for both iOS and Android devices, making it accessible to the vast majority of mobile users.

Tags: Bulgaria, consumer, Commission, application

