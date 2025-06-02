Bulgarians Mobilize: Protests Against Euro Adoption and Political Distrust

The upcoming protest against the adoption of the euro will be even larger than the demonstration on Saturday, May 31st, said Strahil Angelov, a former BSP MP and one of the organizers. In an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio, he called on people across the country to head to the capital, adding that this widespread discontent could force the government to change its plans. On Wednesday, June 4th, the convergence report is set to be released, likely showing that Bulgaria meets the criteria to join the eurozone, which would mean replacing the lev with the euro.

Angelov was adamant that the government would have to shift its course because even more people would be protesting on Wednesday morning. He criticized the insults and falsehoods spread by what he described as already illegitimate organizations. “I haven’t heard Borissov or Peevski insulting people,” Angelov noted. “They’re smarter and understand what’s happening.”

He believes Borissov has only one option - to step down. “Negativity is piling up on him and his party. Nasko Zafirov can’t bear any more,” Angelov insisted. He also highlighted the impressive turnout on Saturday, when over 270,000 people, according to Interior Ministry data, joined protests across regional centers and in more than 100 cities overall.

Angelov stressed that the protest was about much more than opposing the introduction of the euro. “It’s against all the baseness and corruption, the decayed state,” he said. “The hypocrisy and insults have driven people out to the streets. The euro and how they’re forcing it on us is just the last straw. I have no political ambition. I don’t want to lead anyone. I was an MP, and I’m done with politics,” he explained.

He added that Bulgarians had made it clear they wouldn’t accept this humiliation any longer: “Out of greed and stupidity, this clique has bullied us for too long. They’ve become too brazen,” he said. Angelov also criticized the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) for betraying their voters, noting that the few BSP loyalists who did attend the protests don’t represent anyone anymore. “Who does Atanas Zafirov and his clique represent? Who is Toshko Yordanov to guarantee the euro will solve everything?” he asked. Angelov clarified that while he personally has doubts about the euro, he is not fundamentally opposed to it.

According to Angelov, the only real way forward is for the government to resign, hold new elections, and organize a referendum on whether to enter the eurozone now. “The distrust in the authorities has led to distrust in the entire process of introducing the euro,” Angelov concluded.

Source: BNR interview