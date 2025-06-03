Energy Minister: Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry Will Not Affect Household Electricity Costs

Bulgaria’s Minister of Energy, Zhecho Stankov, has assured that the adoption of the euro will not lead to an increase in electricity prices. In an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio, he explained that from January 1, 2026, the only change will be a conversion of figures by the fixed exchange rate of 1.95583 lev per euro. Stankov stated: “The price of electricity for household consumers will remain under regulation, as it has been until now.” He elaborated that while the compensation mechanism will shift from the Energy System Security Fund compensating NEK directly to directly compensating household users, this will not affect prices in any way.

He further emphasized that there is no cause for concern among citizens: “Every institution and this government will apply the full severity of the law if someone starts playing with prices and the exchange rate, so citizens should be calm.” Stankov pointed out that maintaining the regulated price framework acts as a safeguard against inflationary pressures that could harm Bulgarian households.

The Minister confirmed that the dual-tariff system for daytime and nighttime electricity consumption will also stay in place, with the state continuing to differentiate between the two. Regarding the broader energy sector, he noted that joining the eurozone will provide substantial benefits, particularly for key infrastructure projects. “The entry into the eurozone will open doors to financing that is significantly cheaper, making large energy projects more affordable and allowing them to produce electricity at lower costs,” he explained.

One of these major projects is the expansion of the Kozloduy nuclear power plant. Stankov said that the report on the estimated cost and construction timeline for Units 7 and 8 of the Kozloduy NPP should be ready “by the middle of the year.” He underlined that Bulgaria intends to build these units using the most advanced technologies, specifically the Westinghouse AP1000 reactors, and under the best possible financial conditions to ensure lower prices for both citizens and businesses.

Turning to the question of the equipment for the Belene NPP, the Minister noted that no current decision has been made by the National Assembly, but the Ministry of Energy is prepared to implement whatever decision is reached by parliament. As for the Anti-Corruption Fund’s investigation into the shadowy energy holding “Orion,” Stankov stated that this concerns the activities of private companies, while the state energy sector remains stable and orderly.

Source: BNR interview