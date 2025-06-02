'It Stinks of Authoritarianism': Kyiv Mayor Klitschko’s Stunning Accusation Against Zelensky

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko has openly accused President Volodymyr Zelensky of concentrating power in a way that threatens Ukraine’s democratic foundations, claiming the country now "stinks of authoritarianism." His remarks came in an interview with The Times, which published an in-depth article about Ukraine’s most prominent political figures on the international stage.

The report highlights that, early in the war, Zelensky used martial law to install a military administration in Kyiv, effectively overlapping and undermining Klitschko’s mayoral authority. This move, Klitschko suggests, is part of a broader push by the president to centralize control and diminish the powers of elected local officials.

Compounding the political tensions is a corruption scandal that has engulfed Klitschko’s circle. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) launched a large-scale investigation known as the "Clean City" operation, which revealed systemic corruption linked to the Kyiv City Council. This probe led to the arrests of seven of Klitschko’s associates, including high-ranking officials. Among those detained are Petro Olenych, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, and Mykhailo Terentiev, Head of the Land Commission. Both were ordered held for two months and faced substantial bail - Olenych’s set at about US1,300, Terentiev’s near US1,700.

Klitschko says that the city council’s work has been paralyzed by ongoing raids, interrogations, and threats of fabricated criminal cases. These actions have made it impossible for the council to reach the quorum necessary to conduct official business. He described these tactics as a "purge of democratic principles and institutions under the guise of war."

"This is not just politics, it’s personal," Klitschko told The Times. He warned that the trend toward authoritarianism is intensifying in Ukraine, a sharp shift from earlier hopes that martial law measures were temporary necessities. "I said once that it smells of authoritarianism in our country. Now it stinks," he stated bluntly.

The mayor also pointed out that many local leaders feel intimidated by these developments, but said his international prominence offers him some protection. "You can fire the mayor of Chernihiv, but it is very difficult to fire the mayor of the capital who the whole world knows," Klitschko remarked.

The corruption scandal tied to the Kyiv City Council includes businessman and former city councillor Denys Komarnytskyi, who has been under investigation since February 2025. NABU and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced that the "Clean City" operation is targeting a criminal organization involved in land corruption within the council. Komarnytskyi was found abroad by Ukrainska Pravda, and subsequent investigations led to the dismissal of three police officers linked to his escape from Ukraine in late March.

