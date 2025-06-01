Bulgarians Rally to Keep the Lev, Pledge New Protest on Wednesday During Convergence Report Announcement

Expert View: Bulgaria’s Euro Debate Lacks Facts, Relies on Fears
The introduction of the euro in Bulgaria has stirred many questions that, according to financier Boris Petrov, should have been addressed much earlier
On Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets to oppose the potential adoption of the euro, expressing their support for retaining the lev as Bulgaria’s currency. The demonstration started from the so-called “Triangle of Power” area, moved along Dondukov Boulevard, and ended in front of the old parliament building. Protesters voiced their disapproval of the plans to replace the national currency with the euro and called for a referendum to decide the issue.
The leader of the “Revival” party, Kostadin Kostadinov, announced that another protest would take place on Wednesday, coinciding with the release of the Convergence Report on Bulgaria’s readiness to adopt the euro. He addressed the crowd, urging them to gather again in front of the National Assembly.
“You are making them afraid!” Kostadinov told the demonstrators. “We will not allow Bulgaria to be forced into the Eurozone. On Wednesday, a European Commissioner or Commissioners will arrive in the parliament - although we don’t know exactly who, because they are not telling us. But they’re not hiding it from us, they’re hiding it from you because they’re afraid! On Wednesday, at 8:30 a.m., be here, outside. Let us show them that we are Bulgaria!”
During the protest, a group of demonstrators attempted to reach the European Commission’s office in Sofia. However, a heavy police and gendarmerie presence blocked their path, forming a tight cordon to prevent them from getting close. The protest remained peaceful, with no clashes reported between the crowd and law enforcement.
