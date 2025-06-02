Russian Authorities Blame Ukraine for Deadly Bridge Collapse and Train Derailment in Bryansk

World » RUSSIA | June 1, 2025, Sunday // 11:32
Bulgaria: Russian Authorities Blame Ukraine for Deadly Bridge Collapse and Train Derailment in Bryansk

On June 1st, Russia blamed Ukraine for a train derailment in Bryansk Oblast, claiming that Kyiv was behind the explosion of a bridge that collapsed onto a passenger train. Alexander Bogomaz, governor of Bryansk, told state television that the blast occurred near the village of Vygonichi as the Klimov-Moscow train, carrying 388 passengers, was crossing the bridge. Initially, Russian officials said the bridge had simply collapsed. Later in the day, Bogomaz stated that the incident was a sign that "Ukraine has become a breeding ground for terrorism."

According to the authorities, the collapse killed seven people and injured at least 69 others, including three children. Around 44 people were taken to hospitals. Russian state media reported that the train’s conductor was among the fatalities. The derailment happened just before 11 p.m. local time on May 31st, when part of the train plunged onto the road below. Footage shared online showed the damaged train after the impact, with Russian Telegram channels suggesting that explosions were heard in the area before the collapse. Moscow Railways, a subsidiary of Russian Railways, said the bridge fell due to “unlawful interference in transport operations,” but offered no further explanation.

While Russian authorities have been quick to point the finger at Ukraine, Kyiv has not made any comment on the incident. The Kyiv Independent noted that it could not verify the Russian claims. Bryansk Oblast, bordering Ukraine’s Chernihiv and Sumy regions, has been targeted by Ukrainian strikes in the past, as well as sabotage efforts by Ukrainian partisans. However, there is no evidence so far that either was directly involved in this latest tragedy.

In a separate incident the same night, a freight train derailed in Russia’s Kursk Oblast after a bridge collapsed in the Zheleznogorskyi district. Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported that part of the train had fallen onto the road below, with one of the drivers suffering leg injuries, according to early reports.

Elsewhere, Ukraine’s military intelligence, known as HUR, reported that a Russian military freight train transporting fuel and food supplies was blown up overnight near Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Though HUR did not claim direct responsibility, they described the sabotage as part of ongoing efforts to target Russian military logistics in occupied areas. HUR also noted that Russian forces have since intensified security checks and searches in the region.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian partisan group Atesh claimed responsibility for another sabotage operation, this time in the occupied Donetsk Oblast. According to their Telegram post, the group destroyed a relay box on the newly constructed Volnovakha-Mariupol railway, disrupting the railway’s signalling and traffic control systems. The railway, built by Russian forces, has been used to move fuel, weapons, and supplies to the front lines, bypassing Crimea. Atesh stated that striking such supply lines is critical to reducing the effectiveness of Russian troops, vowing to continue targeting these vital points of Russian infrastructure.

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: train, Russia, Ukraine, bridge

Related Articles:

Ukrainian Land Forces Commander Resigns After Deadly Russian Missile Strike on Training Camp

Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, the head of Ukraine’s land forces since November, has resigned after a Russian missile attack on a Ukrainian military training site in Dnipropetrovsk region claimed the lives of 12 soldiers and wounded 60 more

World » Ukraine | June 2, 2025, Monday // 10:05

Bulgarian Railways to Cut Sofia-Burgas Train Travel Time to Around 5 Hours Starting June

Starting June 15, traveling by train from Sofia to Burgas will take around five hours, a significant improvement for summer travelers heading to the coast

Business » Tourism | June 2, 2025, Monday // 08:51

Large-Scale Ukrainian Drone Attack Hits Russian Airfields, Damaging Key Strategic Bombers

On June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) carried out a large-scale drone attack on Russian airfields deep inside Russia, reportedly destroying over 40 strategic bombers

World » Russia | June 1, 2025, Sunday // 15:27

'It Stinks of Authoritarianism': Kyiv Mayor Klitschko’s Stunning Accusation Against Zelensky

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko has openly accused President Volodymyr Zelensky of concentrating power in a way that threatens Ukraine’s democratic foundations

World » Ukraine | June 1, 2025, Sunday // 12:11

Ukraine's Sumy Oblast Prepares as 50,000 Russian Troops Mass at the Border

As Russia amasses 50,000 troops on Ukraine's border, Sumy Oblast is bracing for a possible large-scale offensive

World » Ukraine | May 31, 2025, Saturday // 16:27

Istanbul Negotiations in Limbo as Ukraine Seeks Russian Memorandum

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced that Ukraine is ready for the next round of talks with Russia

World » Ukraine | May 30, 2025, Friday // 14:48
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Large-Scale Ukrainian Drone Attack Hits Russian Airfields, Damaging Key Strategic Bombers

On June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) carried out a large-scale drone attack on Russian airfields deep inside Russia, reportedly destroying over 40 strategic bombers

World » Russia | June 1, 2025, Sunday // 15:27

Explosion in Stavropol Claims Life of Russian Official Who Led Mariupol Assault

An explosion on the night of May 28-29 in Stavropol, Russia, claimed the life of Zaur Gurtsyev

World » Russia | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 12:06

G7 Commits to Keeping Russian Assets Frozen Until War Ends and Ukraine Is Compensated

The Group of Seven (G7) countries have confirmed that Russian sovereign assets held in their jurisdictions will remain frozen until Moscow halts its war against Ukraine

World » Russia | May 23, 2025, Friday // 10:00

Russia Reports Record Drone Barrage: Airports Shut, Key Targets Hit in Massive Ukrainian Strike

Russia has reported what it describes as one of the largest Ukrainian drone strikes since the beginning of the full-scale invasion

World » Russia | May 22, 2025, Thursday // 10:05

Trump Privately Admits Putin Won’t End War, Believes He’s Winning

US President Donald Trump privately told European leaders during a phone call on 19 May that Vladimir Putin is unwilling to end the war in Ukraine because he believes he’s currently winning

World » Russia | May 22, 2025, Thursday // 09:18

Trump Rejects Pressure for Russia Sanctions, Hints at Economic Opportunities

U.S. President Donald Trump is resisting the imposition of new sanctions on Russia

World » Russia | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria