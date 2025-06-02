Russian Authorities Blame Ukraine for Deadly Bridge Collapse and Train Derailment in Bryansk

On June 1st, Russia blamed Ukraine for a train derailment in Bryansk Oblast, claiming that Kyiv was behind the explosion of a bridge that collapsed onto a passenger train. Alexander Bogomaz, governor of Bryansk, told state television that the blast occurred near the village of Vygonichi as the Klimov-Moscow train, carrying 388 passengers, was crossing the bridge. Initially, Russian officials said the bridge had simply collapsed. Later in the day, Bogomaz stated that the incident was a sign that "Ukraine has become a breeding ground for terrorism."

According to the authorities, the collapse killed seven people and injured at least 69 others, including three children. Around 44 people were taken to hospitals. Russian state media reported that the train’s conductor was among the fatalities. The derailment happened just before 11 p.m. local time on May 31st, when part of the train plunged onto the road below. Footage shared online showed the damaged train after the impact, with Russian Telegram channels suggesting that explosions were heard in the area before the collapse. Moscow Railways, a subsidiary of Russian Railways, said the bridge fell due to “unlawful interference in transport operations,” but offered no further explanation.

While Russian authorities have been quick to point the finger at Ukraine, Kyiv has not made any comment on the incident. The Kyiv Independent noted that it could not verify the Russian claims. Bryansk Oblast, bordering Ukraine’s Chernihiv and Sumy regions, has been targeted by Ukrainian strikes in the past, as well as sabotage efforts by Ukrainian partisans. However, there is no evidence so far that either was directly involved in this latest tragedy.

In a separate incident the same night, a freight train derailed in Russia’s Kursk Oblast after a bridge collapsed in the Zheleznogorskyi district. Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported that part of the train had fallen onto the road below, with one of the drivers suffering leg injuries, according to early reports.

Elsewhere, Ukraine’s military intelligence, known as HUR, reported that a Russian military freight train transporting fuel and food supplies was blown up overnight near Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Though HUR did not claim direct responsibility, they described the sabotage as part of ongoing efforts to target Russian military logistics in occupied areas. HUR also noted that Russian forces have since intensified security checks and searches in the region.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian partisan group Atesh claimed responsibility for another sabotage operation, this time in the occupied Donetsk Oblast. According to their Telegram post, the group destroyed a relay box on the newly constructed Volnovakha-Mariupol railway, disrupting the railway’s signalling and traffic control systems. The railway, built by Russian forces, has been used to move fuel, weapons, and supplies to the front lines, bypassing Crimea. Atesh stated that striking such supply lines is critical to reducing the effectiveness of Russian troops, vowing to continue targeting these vital points of Russian infrastructure.