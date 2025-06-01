Festive June 1st: Bulgaria’s Children’s Day Celebrations Across the Country

Children’s Day, marked every year on June 1st, is a joyful occasion in Bulgaria and around the world, dedicated to celebrating the happiness, well-being, and rights of children. It’s a day when cities come alive with music, laughter, and countless events crafted especially for the youngest citizens. From cultural and educational initiatives to games, performances, and creative workshops, this festive date turns urban spaces into playgrounds of wonder and learning, giving children a chance to shine and share in the spirit of fun and discovery.

At the Ministry of Defense Information Center on 106 G. S. Rakovski Street in Sofia, children can explore an interactive stand dedicated to the Bulgarian Army. Running from 9:00 to 13:00, this initiative, titled "Smiles for the Bulgarian Army," offers the youngest visitors a chance to delve into the history of Bulgaria’s armed forces.

In Varna, the Dolphinarium has prepared four free shows under the slogan "Children celebrate with the dolphins." These special performances will take place at 10:30, 12:00, 15:30, and 17:00, each accompanied by a lively animation program hosted by Bate Sasho Kapitana, featuring various games for the audience.

At 11:00 on June 1st, the National Museum of Military History (NMMH) will host its much-loved educational game "Reconnaissance Mission." On this day only, access to the program is included with the museum’s entrance ticket. Children and their parents will become part of a military mission that tests their speed, logic, and sense of direction. The fastest participants, who discover the exact coordinates of a standout combat vehicle in the outdoor exhibit, will get the chance to climb inside and explore it.

The NMMH also uses this day to kick off its summer family weekends. Every Saturday and Sunday at 11:00 throughout the summer, the museum will offer special programs and games, designed to turn these weekends into a fun and engaging time for the whole family.

In Stara Zagora, the Stara Zagora Metropolis and the State Opera – Stara Zagora invite children to a musical journey in the garden of the Metropolis. This event, starting at 11:00 on June 1st, welcomes children with free admission.

Sofia’s “Zaimov” Park will once again host the Children’s Holiday in the Park at 11:00, marking the 20th edition of this popular event. Organized by the “Sredets” House of Culture and the Bulgarian Art and Folklore Center “Nestiya,” the gathering will feature performances from various children’s dance groups, including "Vrabniche," "Shopcheta," "Bovianche" from Gara Bov, "Iskritsi" from Rebrovo, and "Zhitenata pitka," among others.

The festive mood continues at the Ivan Vazov National Theater and the City Garden, where the traditional "Children’s Fair" will run from 11:00 to 19:00. More than 40 cultural and educational activities will be available for children throughout the day, all with free admission. On the main stage, visitors will be treated to music, theatrical performances, dancing, zumba, and various games.

Adding to the excitement, an authentic fire truck will be parked at the "Children’s Fair," ready for little ones to hop in and take on the role of firefighters.

"Children’s Fair" has become a hallmark event for the start of summer, with a mission to introduce children to the vibrant world of art and culture through engaging, hands-on workshops. These activities are hosted both outdoors and in local museums and galleries, thanks to the “Iziart” Foundation, the Sofia Municipality, and supporting partners. All children are welcome to participate in these creative workshops without any cost.