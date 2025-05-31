A New Political Force in Bulgaria? President Radev Suggests the People Will Decide

Politics | May 31, 2025, Saturday // 15:49
Bulgaria: A New Political Force in Bulgaria? President Radev Suggests the People Will Decide

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has spoken out about the possibility of forming a new political force - an alternative that would challenge what he described as the “black hole” of the oligarchy that is "increasingly absorbing the Bulgarian political system". He addressed these issues while attending the National Assembly of Sheep Breeders in Bulgaria, held near the Peter and Paul Monastery close to Lyaskovets.

When asked if he was prepared to lead this new political alternative once his presidential term ends, Radev said that such a step would have to come from the people who feel unheard and to whom the current authorities are not paying attention. He added that these people are already raising their voices, making it clear that the demand for change is real.

Radev emphasized that the growing influence of the oligarchic model has serious consequences, threatening the very freedom of Bulgarian citizens. This, he argued, is not merely a political issue but a matter of the people's ability to stand up against these negative processes. The president said that overcoming this "black hole" would require a new political alternative to counteract the conquest of the country by these entrenched interests - an alternative that would restore democracy and provide Bulgaria with a fresh, real democratic perspective.

The president also commented on the ongoing protests across Bulgaria against the adoption of the euro and in defense of the Bulgarian lev. He expressed support for the peaceful expression of opinion by all citizens but firmly rejected any form of violence or forced measures during the demonstrations. Radev praised those who were freely expressing their views and called for calm and responsible behavior during protests.

In his remarks, Radev referred to the recent turmoil within the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) and noted how the splits and new political formations emerging in the country are a direct consequence of this deepening oligarchic influence. He explained that the collapse of the political system into a tool for the oligarchy has a direct impact on the people's ability to resist, underscoring the urgency of building an alternative that would stand against such forces.

The president also pointed out that his mission as head of state is tied directly to democracy and ensuring that the people's voices are heard. He cited the sharp rise in prices - an issue that the state seems unable to control - and how the leadership of the authorized commissions had recently admitted they needed more people and a larger budget to properly monitor and counteract the unregulated increases in costs. He said the protests, the sociological surveys, and the ongoing national debate all made it clear: the people want to be heard.

For Radev, this is the essence of democracy - listening to the people and making sure they have a genuine say in how their country is run. As he spoke to journalists from the Bulgarian National Radio, he stressed again that it is not about personal ambition but about answering the people’s demand for change. Whether he will take on a leadership role in a new political project, he said, will ultimately depend on what the people want and what they demand from their leaders.

Sources:

  • BNR
  • BGNES
  • BNT
