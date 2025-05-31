Thousands Protest in Bulgaria Over Plans to Replace Lev with Euro, Marches Held Nationwide (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Thousands of Bulgarians took to the streets at noon, joining a nationwide protest to defend the Bulgarian currency - the lev. The demonstrations were organized by the "Revival" party and a civic initiative committee, voicing disagreement with plans to adopt the euro and calling for a referendum on the issue.

In Sofia, protesters gathered in the so-called Triangle of Power, situated between the Parliament, the Presidency, and the Council of Ministers. Security around the area was reinforced, with traffic stopped on Dondukov Blvd., Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd., and Maria Luiza Blvd. A police cordon and barriers were set up in front of the Bulgarian National Bank. Meanwhile, participants brandished Bulgarian flags and carried signs asserting their demand to keep the lev, chanting, "We want the Bulgarian lev. Not the euro!"

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of "Revival," told the crowd that the protests signaled the Bulgarian people's refusal to be pushed into the eurozone against their will. According to him, Bulgaria was experiencing a coup d’état led by those in power, and the protests would not stop until their voices were heard. He also announced that on June 4, when an extraordinary convergence report was expected, they planned to block the entrance to the parliament.

Participants in the demonstration described the lev as more than just a currency - calling it a symbol of sovereignty and a guarantee of self-determination. They expressed frustration with what they saw as a government trying to force the euro upon them without broad public support. Similar protests were reported in more than a hundred locations across Bulgaria.

Many of those who gathered spoke of their personal experiences and fears that introducing the euro would lead to price hikes and economic instability. One protester recalled how prices in Italy soared overnight when the euro was introduced in 2001, leading to closures of restaurants and small businesses. Another said bluntly that the Bulgarian government was using the euro as a cover for corruption and fraud.

As the demonstration in Sofia continued, the protesters - draped in Bulgarian tricolors and chanting “Resignation!” - marched from the Triangle of Power to Orlov Most, briefly stopping traffic. From there, they headed towards the Courthouse building. In the square, vuvuzelas blared and banners reading “Death to the Euro” and “Save the Lev” were held aloft. A few Russian flags also appeared among the Bulgarian ones.

Before the protest, Kostadinov accused the police of trying to disrupt the demonstration, but said this was only the start of a broader movement. He claimed “hundreds of thousands” of Bulgarians were now on the streets, listing figures like 50,000 protesters in Sofia, 20,000 blocking the Asparuh Bridge in Varna, and 15,000 in Plovdiv. Other parties - "Greatness", VMRO, MIR, and September 23 - publicly supported the cause.

As the demonstration moved forward, music and folk songs accompanied the march, and the atmosphere was charged with defiance and national pride. Kostadinov called on the crowd to return on June 4 to prevent what he described as an attempt to betray the country’s interests to the European Union, insisting that they would stand firm until their demands were met.

