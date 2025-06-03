Sirens Will Sound on June 2 in Bulgaria to Honor Hristo Botev and Fallen Heroes

On June 2, 2025, Bulgaria will once again pay tribute to Hristo Botev and all those who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom. This annual commemoration was established by the Council of Ministers through decision No. 211/31.05.1993, marking June 2 as a day of remembrance for these heroes, signaled by the wail of sirens.

In line with this tradition and in compliance with Article 34 of the Regulation outlining the operation of the National System for Early Warning and Notification of Executive Authorities and the Population in cases of disasters and air danger, a siren signal will be sounded across the country. This regulation was adopted by Council of Ministers Decree No. 48 from March 1, 2012, and was published in the State Gazette No. 20 on March 9, 2012, with later amendments in State Gazette No. 65 from August 6, 2021.

On June 2, precisely at 12:00, the acoustic devices will emit a continuous wail for two minutes. This brief yet powerful signal stands as a national gesture of respect for the memory of Botev and all those who gave their lives for Bulgaria’s liberty.