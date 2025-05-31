Sofia Shines a Light on the National Theater with Fully Renewed Lighting

The Sofia Municipality has completed the full replacement of the aging lighting installations around the National Theater. This effort is part of an ongoing municipal campaign to address and modernize the city's deteriorating public lighting.

Mayor Vasil Terziev emphasized the symbolic importance of these iconic cultural landmarks, highlighting that they serve as pillars of the city’s cultural identity. “The places that preserve our culture and spiritual life deserve proper lighting, so they continue to inspire both citizens and visitors of Sofia,” the mayor stated.

As part of the project, 24 new lighting fixtures were installed on tall pillars. Additionally, 14 old and worn pillars, along with 28 outdated lighting fixtures along "Dyakon Ignatii" Street and around the National Theater itself, were completely replaced. Fourteen LED spotlights were also added to illuminate the triangular pediment of the theater’s facade, enhancing its classic architectural features.

This restoration follows other successful municipal lighting projects under Terziev's leadership. “Well-lit streets and parks have been a priority for us from the start,” he said, noting that significant progress has already been made.

Earlier in 2024, the municipality completed extensive lighting upgrades in the South and West Parks, replacing more than 530 lighting units. Plans for a brand-new lighting system in Hippodrome Park are also ready to be implemented soon.