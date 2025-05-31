Sofia to Compensate Public Transport Users After Protest Disruptions

Sofia Shines a Light on the National Theater with Fully Renewed Lighting
The Sofia Municipality has completed the full replacement of the aging lighting installations around the National Theater.
Sofia public transport users with active travel cards during the protests from May 14 to 19 will see their cards automatically extended by six days, covering the period when the Bulgarian capital was left without buses, trams, and trolleybuses. This decision was made by the Sofia Municipal Council, and cardholders are not required to take any further action for the extension.
The extension will apply to all transport cards, including monthly, three-month, six-month, and annual cards, as well as cards with preferential prices for students, pupils, and pensioners. The move comes in response to the disruptions during the protests, aiming to ensure fairness for all passengers who couldn’t use their cards during this time.
Financially, the municipality has reported a loss of about 4 million leva in unrealized revenue from tickets and travel cards over the days when no above-ground public transport was available. However, the city’s metro system, which continued to operate during the protests, saw its revenues jump by over 30 percent, as explained by Tsvetomir Petrov, chairman of the Sofia Municipal Council.
In a related move, the civic organization Save Sofia has proposed legal amendments that would enable citizens to receive compensation for periods when public transport is halted due to force majeure events, ensuring a fairer and more resilient public transport system in Sofia going forward.
The Sofia Municipality has completed the full replacement of the aging lighting installations around the National Theater.
The weekend weather in Bulgaria will show a mix of sun and rain, with notable regional differences
More than three million trips were recorded on Sofia’s metro system during the recent strike affecting surface public transport
From June 1, 2025, Bulgaria will fully transition to electronic employment record books
Bulgaria’s weather on May 30 will be marked by typical spring instability
Bulgaria’s June weather will bring a mix of sun, heat, and occasional rain, with temperatures ranging broadly from a cool 10 degrees to a sweltering 38
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe