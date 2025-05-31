Sofia to Compensate Public Transport Users After Protest Disruptions

Society | May 31, 2025, Saturday // 10:54
Bulgaria: Sofia to Compensate Public Transport Users After Protest Disruptions

Sofia public transport users with active travel cards during the protests from May 14 to 19 will see their cards automatically extended by six days, covering the period when the Bulgarian capital was left without buses, trams, and trolleybuses. This decision was made by the Sofia Municipal Council, and cardholders are not required to take any further action for the extension.

The extension will apply to all transport cards, including monthly, three-month, six-month, and annual cards, as well as cards with preferential prices for students, pupils, and pensioners. The move comes in response to the disruptions during the protests, aiming to ensure fairness for all passengers who couldn’t use their cards during this time.

Financially, the municipality has reported a loss of about 4 million leva in unrealized revenue from tickets and travel cards over the days when no above-ground public transport was available. However, the city’s metro system, which continued to operate during the protests, saw its revenues jump by over 30 percent, as explained by Tsvetomir Petrov, chairman of the Sofia Municipal Council.

In a related move, the civic organization Save Sofia has proposed legal amendments that would enable citizens to receive compensation for periods when public transport is halted due to force majeure events, ensuring a fairer and more resilient public transport system in Sofia going forward.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, transport, cards

Related Articles:

Sofia Shines a Light on the National Theater with Fully Renewed Lighting

The Sofia Municipality has completed the full replacement of the aging lighting installations around the National Theater.

Society | May 31, 2025, Saturday // 11:34

Over 3 Million Metro Trips Recorded Amid Surface Transport Strike in Sofia

More than three million trips were recorded on Sofia’s metro system during the recent strike affecting surface public transport

Society | May 30, 2025, Friday // 16:25

Vitosha's Summer Season Kicks Off This Weekend: Lifts, Cycling, and Family Fun Await

The summer season on Vitosha Mountain will kick off on May 31st, with two lifts ready to welcome tourists and cyclists to the trails above Sofia

Business » Tourism | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 16:55

Sofia City Bus Collides with Car at Major Intersection, Leaving Elderly Man Dead (VIDEO)

A collision between a bus from the Sofia City Transport Company and a car took place early this morning at the intersection of Slivnitsa and Dr. Petar Dertliev boulevards in Sofia

Society » Incidents | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 14:05

Water Outage Hits Lozen and Surrounding Areas Today

A malfunction in the street water supply system near the Lozen Residential Park has led to a 12-hour suspension of water service today

Society » Incidents | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 11:05

Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics

Since Bulgaria’s accession to the Schengen area, noticeable changes have been reported in the transport and logistics sector

Business | May 26, 2025, Monday // 12:48
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Sofia Shines a Light on the National Theater with Fully Renewed Lighting

The Sofia Municipality has completed the full replacement of the aging lighting installations around the National Theater.

Society | May 31, 2025, Saturday // 11:34

Bulgaria Weekend Weather Forecast: Sunshine and Thunderstorms Expected

The weekend weather in Bulgaria will show a mix of sun and rain, with notable regional differences

Society » Environment | May 30, 2025, Friday // 17:00

Over 3 Million Metro Trips Recorded Amid Surface Transport Strike in Sofia

More than three million trips were recorded on Sofia’s metro system during the recent strike affecting surface public transport

Society | May 30, 2025, Friday // 16:25

Transition to Digital Employment Books Begins in Bulgaria

From June 1, 2025, Bulgaria will fully transition to electronic employment record books

Society | May 30, 2025, Friday // 10:40

Rain, Thunder, and Hail Expected in Bulgaria on May 30

Bulgaria’s weather on May 30 will be marked by typical spring instability

Society » Environment | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 17:14

Bulgaria’s June Forecast: Heat Reaching Up to 38°C Alongside Sunny and Rainy Days

Bulgaria’s June weather will bring a mix of sun, heat, and occasional rain, with temperatures ranging broadly from a cool 10 degrees to a sweltering 38

Society » Environment | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 14:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria