Former Presidential Advisor Sounds Dire Warning: 'A Coordinated Attack on the Euro Is Underway in Bulgaria'

Krum Zarkov, former presidential advisor on legal matters and ex-acting Minister of Justice, warned on bTV that some sort of attack on the euro is underway. He said tensions are being stirred and organizations are mobilized to challenge the introduction of the euro currency in Bulgaria.

Zarkov placed the responsibility for the euro referendum squarely on President Rumen Radev. By pushing for the referendum, Radev has unintentionally strengthened the ruling majority, giving it a clear political target - the introduction of the euro. “He has consolidated the government with his actions,” Zarkov said, predicting that this is the only outcome of the president’s move.

The former advisor dismissed claims that Radev acted under Russian influence. Having worked closely in the presidency, Zarkov denied any interference, calling such allegations “frivolous.” He firmly stated that the decision to call for a referendum was the president’s alone and not dictated by external forces.

Zarkov also reiterated his stance that the referendum itself is unconstitutional, which was the main reason he resigned from his post. According to him, the legal framework in Bulgaria does not allow such a referendum. He emphasized that the presidency had been receiving requests for a referendum from citizens, various organizations, and the pro-Russian party "Revival". While these petitions urged Radev to seek public consultation, the president’s legal team consistently maintained the constitutional inadmissibility of the issue.

Despite Radev’s current popularity, Zarkov believes the president has entered a politically narrow niche with this referendum push - a path that will restrict his options and limit his influence going forward. He compared this course to being funneled into a confined space that leaves little room to maneuver.

Addressing public unease about the euro, Zarkov said these concerns stem not from euroscepticism but from a lack of trust in Bulgaria’s institutions. He argued that fears about the currency’s introduction reflect deeper skepticism about whether those in power can truly protect citizens’ interests. “Putin is not to blame for this,” Zarkov stressed, rejecting attempts to link the controversy to foreign interference.

On the topic of the controversial contract with Turkish gas company "Botas", Zarkov admitted it might have been a mistake in hindsight, given changing economic conditions. However, at the time of signing, it was seen as necessary. Legally, he said, the contract is sound but is now being exploited for political purposes.

Looking ahead, Zarkov predicted no referendum will take place. If the convergence reports from the EU turn out positive, Bulgaria is set to adopt the euro officially on January 1, 2026, he stated.

Summing up, Zarkov warned that President Radev’s referendum initiative will generate nothing but social tension and political turmoil. The constitutional order in Bulgaria cannot be bypassed, and any attempts to do so will lead to conflict rather than resolution.