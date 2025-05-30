Brother of Bulgarian Crypto Queen Ruja Ignatova Opens Up: 'I’m Ashamed of My Past, I Don’t Want to Hear About Her'

Konstantin Ignatov, brother of the infamous crypto queen Ruja Ignatova, opened up about his troubled past and complicated feelings toward his sister during an interview on bTV. “I’m ashamed of my past because I worked for OneCoin,” he admitted, recalling his three years in an American prison followed by two years under house arrest, his ankle monitored by GPS. Konstantin said he doesn’t want to know if Ruja is alive or hear anything about her anymore.

He shared that before she vanished, Ruja contacted him, offering a job as her assistant - a mostly administrative role, arranging her flights and managing logistics. She reassured him that everything would be fine and that she planned to return. Meanwhile, Konstantin began representing OneCoin after her partners insisted someone needed to calm anxious clients. “I believed her and her partners, which is why I gave presentations worldwide,” he said. However, he noted that before this, he had little knowledge of cryptocurrencies and held no management role - he was simply working for the company.

A year ago, Konstantin returned to Bulgaria and has been trying to rebuild his life. He said he now focuses on the present, avoiding dwelling on the past. He also revealed that shortly before his arrest, he found out he was going to be a father - a fact that weighed heavily on him during prison. “Prison was hard. I could manage the misery, but not being there for my child’s early years was very painful,” he shared.

Konstantin described his prison experience as brutal, marked by violence and fear. “I hit rock bottom several times,” he said. “I believe there is no redemption in the eyes of others. Once you make a mistake, people never let you forget it. The challenge is learning to forgive yourself, to take responsibility - not just serve your punishment but strive to do better.”

Regarding his relationship with Ruja, Konstantin’s feelings are deeply conflicted. “On one hand, she’s my sister, the person I grew up with and loved. On the other, she coldly dragged me into this mess and then disappeared,” he said. He recalled reading an email from her partners after his arrest, suggesting they would ensure he received only a light sentence, which made him feel betrayed and foolish. “I gave up my life in Germany for them, and this is how it ended,” he said, expressing deep shame and hurt. “I don’t know if she’s alive, and I don’t want to know. I don’t want to hear anything more from her; I haven’t seen anything good from her.”

Konstantin concluded by reflecting on his life before and after the scandal: “I used to feel like an extra in my own story. Now I’m grounded, focused on rebuilding.”