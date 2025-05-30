Gaza Truce Offer: Israel Accepts, Hamas Hesitant, Humanitarian Situation Deteriorates

May 30, 2025, Friday
Bulgaria: Gaza Truce Offer: Israel Accepts, Hamas Hesitant, Humanitarian Situation Deteriorates

A new ceasefire proposal, put forward by the United States, aims to establish a 60-day truce accompanied by a gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, Reuters reported on Friday. Israel has already signaled its acceptance of the deal, while Hamas remains undecided, demanding an immediate and unconditional halt to hostilities.

This development unfolds amid a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where food, medicine, and sanitary supplies are critically scarce. Israel had halted all humanitarian aid in early March, citing concerns that Hamas, classified as a terrorist group by the US and EU, was diverting the supplies for its own use - claims Hamas denies. Recently, limited aid deliveries have resumed, but conditions remain dire, highlighted by a chaotic storming of a food warehouse in central Gaza on Wednesday.

The US plan outlines a prisoner exchange: in the first week of the ceasefire, 28 Israeli hostages, both alive and deceased, would be freed in return for 1,236 Palestinian prisoners and the remains of 180 Palestinians. This proposal, backed by US President Donald Trump and mediators from Egypt and Qatar, also includes the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid once Hamas agrees to the terms.

Currently, 58 Israelis remain captive, with the last 30 slated for release following a permanent ceasefire. Israel has committed to stopping military actions in Gaza as the truce takes effect and will then begin a phased troop withdrawal.

However, the US and Israel have expressed reservations about allowing Hamas to retain significant military capabilities, aiming to preserve the option to launch new strikes if necessary, as former US envoy David Satterfield explained.

Hamas spokesman Basem Naim responded on Friday that Israel’s reply to the US proposal does not meet the basic demands of the Palestinian people, particularly calling for an immediate end to hostilities and the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza. Hamas leadership is reportedly reviewing the offer carefully before making a decision.

Meanwhile, far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to apply “full force” in Gaza, citing Hamas’s rejection of the ceasefire proposal as justification to continue military operations without restraint.

As negotiations drag on, the humanitarian crisis worsens. The UN World Food Programme reported that desperate crowds stormed a central food warehouse, resulting in two deaths and several injuries. The WFP warned that humanitarian needs in Gaza have “spun out of control” following Israel’s nearly three-month blockade.

Israel’s initial conditions for peace included Hamas’s complete disarmament, dismantling of its governing structure, and the return of all hostages - terms Hamas has rejected, demanding Israeli troop withdrawal and an end to the conflict first.

The war ignited with a Hamas attack on Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. Israel responded with a full-scale military offensive in Gaza, which Hamas-controlled authorities report has resulted in over 50,000 Palestinian deaths to date.

