'We Want Our Leva': Anti-Euro Demonstrations Planned for Tomorrow in 108 Locations Across Bulgaria and Abroad

Politics | May 30, 2025, Friday // 16:36
Bulgaria: 'We Want Our Leva': Anti-Euro Demonstrations Planned for Tomorrow in 108 Locations Across Bulgaria and Abroad

A nationwide civil protest under the slogan "We want our leva, we want our referendum" is set to take place tomorrow, May 31st, in 108 locations across Bulgaria, as well as outside several Bulgarian embassies in EU countries, the Civic Committee announced.

In Sofia, the demonstration will kick off at noon at the so-called "Triangle of Power."

The protest’s main demand is straightforward, explained on BNR by Strahil Angelov, one of the organizers: "the public wants to be consulted." He stressed that abandoning the national currency is a major decision that requires broad public consensus, which he believes is currently lacking in Bulgaria.

Angelov also noted that the protest’s organizers include himself, Viktor Papazov, Nedyalko Nedyalkov, and Petar Volgin. While the event is not affiliated with any political party, some parties have voiced support, with the nationalist "Revival" being the most prominent.

He further criticized the government’s handling of the situation, saying it lacks public trust and has no mandate to take such a radical step as abandoning the lev without public approval.

Nedyalko Nedyalkov highlighted the symbolic choice of the date June 4. On that day, Bulgaria is expected to receive the convergence report assessing its readiness to join the eurozone. Nedyalkov recalled that June 4, 1880, marks the adoption of the law that established the Bulgarian lev, calling it the currency’s official birthday. He sharply accused the government of planning to “bury” the lev on this significant day, referring to those pushing the euro adoption as “traitors” and “servants of the Euromafia.”

Authorities warn that due to this protest and other planned demonstrations tomorrow, traffic in Sofia’s city center will be affected. Specifically, Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard will be closed between Maria Luiza and Rakovska streets, with potential disruptions across central Sofia, the Ministry of Interior stated.

