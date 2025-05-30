Explosion at Serbian Defense Plant Leaves Five Injured

Early this morning, an explosion rocked the Krušik defense plant in Valjevo, Serbia, resulting in five people sustaining minor injuries, according to Tanjug. The company clarified that one worker suffered cuts while four others reported symptoms of tinnitus, BTA added.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. during routine operations involving the pressing of pentrite, when the ignition booster unexpectedly activated. Following the blast, the affected employees were promptly taken to the local hospital in Valjevo for medical care and hearing examinations, as stated by the factory.

This event is not isolated for Krušik. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reminds that the factory has a history of accidents: a worker was injured in a similar explosion in May 2023, with other incidents occurring earlier that year in January and back in August 2022, each time causing injuries to personnel.

Explosions have also troubled other Serbian defense plants in recent years. Over a year ago, two separate blasts took place at the Sloboda factory in Čačak, which manufactures weapons and military equipment, on June 4 and June 19, 2021.

Moreover, a deadly explosion at the Milan Blagojević factory in Lučani in 2017 resulted in the deaths of two workers, underscoring the ongoing safety challenges within Serbia’s military industry sector.