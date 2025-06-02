Preventing Unjustified Price Hikes in Bulgaria’s Transition to the Euro

If a product currently costs 10 leva, after the switch to the euro, using the fixed rate of 1.95583, the price will convert to approximately 5.11 euros. While speculation might happen, vigilance from consumers and authorities is essential. According to financier Vladimir Sirkarov on Nova TV, any trader attempting unjustified price hikes will quickly find no customers and be forced out of the market.

The Law on the Introduction of the Euro explicitly defines speculation. From the start of the dual pricing period, sellers are banned from increasing prices without a clear economic reason, explained economist Shteryo Nozharov. Such objective reasons include rising transport costs like fuel prices, increases in raw materials or production expenses, and growth in labor wages. Nozharov emphasized that regulatory bodies have clear parameters to monitor these factors, supported by new sectoral analyses designed to strengthen enforcement. Sirkarov added that regulators will face challenges but must stay vigilant.

Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets, stressed the importance of public cooperation. He urged people to report suspicious price changes swiftly. Ivanov also acknowledged that environmental factors affecting food prices, such as weather, should not be mistaken as linked to the euro adoption. To maintain transparency, Ivanov announced that briefings on the real market situation and food price trends will be held every Monday.

Sirkarov noted that Croatia’s experience showed a lack of an effective information campaign, implying Bulgaria could improve in this area. Financial analyst Preslav Raykov, speaking on Nova TV, described the regulators’ planned anti-speculation measures as standard procedures. He stressed that such controls should already be in place, regardless of the euro’s introduction. Raykov predicted that some traders might raise prices in the months leading to the currency switch.

Economist Georgi Zahariev shared a similar view, calling the CPC’s announced actions preventive and routine. Both Raykov and Zahariev commented on the chairman of the CPC’s statement that any economic entity attempting speculative price increases would be stopped and forced to compensate customers for damages. Raykov dismissed this claim as unrealistic, saying it’s practically impossible to prove that any price rise of 5 to 10% is unjustified. Zahariev also said the CPC lacks the capacity to enforce such measures.

Despite this, Raykov reassured the public that there is no need to fear the euro’s arrival. He pointed out that worries about price hikes and inflation are often exaggerated and taken out of context. According to him, the banking system is prepared, and the exchange rate is accurately set. Zahariev echoed this confidence, urging citizens to remain calm.

Regarding the public information campaign on the euro adoption, Sirkarov criticized the lack of wide expert discussions but hoped that such debates might increase in the future. Nozharov added that interest in the campaign is low, partly because official information is not organized well by audience - such as separate guides for consumers, businesses, or contract holders. He also noted the campaign neglects younger audiences, suggesting the use of video content aimed at them.

Zahariev pointed out a general communication gap, saying different social groups have not been adequately informed about what the eurozone entry means for them. Overall, the experts agree that the public campaign needs to be more targeted and inclusive to better prepare Bulgarian society for the change.