Economist Cautions Bulgaria Against Joining Eurozone Too Soon: Inflation, Debt, and Fiscal Instability Ahead

Economist Stoyan Panchev from the Expert Club for Economics and Politics has voiced strong reservations about Bulgaria’s planned entry into the eurozone on January 1, 2026. Speaking to Bulgarian National Radio, Panchev described this timeline as premature, warning that it could have negative medium-term consequences for the country’s economy.

According to Panchev, the move risks slowing economic growth while pushing up public and private debt levels, as well as inflation. He highlighted the likelihood of rising prices and a heavier financial burden on both the state and the economy overall, resulting in slower progress rather than the hoped-for benefits.

He expressed skepticism about the recent measures announced by the CPC (Consumer Price Commission) and the Commission for Competition Protection (CCP) aimed at controlling inflation and price increases. Panchev noted that such attempts at administrative control tend to fail in the long run. “Even if you impose price caps for a while, once they are lifted, prices jump again. If controls stay in place too long, shortages occur – something Bulgarians remember from before 1989,” he said.

Panchev proposed a more cautious approach, urging the country to delay eurozone entry until there is real convergence - meaning incomes and prices must align more closely with European averages. He warned that rushing into the eurozone without this convergence could worsen economic imbalances.

He also criticized Bulgaria’s official statistics, saying that the country does not genuinely meet the Maastricht criteria, which are meant to ensure economic alignment before joining the eurozone. “We have ‘massaged statistics’ that mislead people into believing we meet the convergence benchmarks. In reality, our levels are the lowest ever recorded among countries entering the eurozone,” he explained.

The economist also highlighted ongoing risks to Bulgaria’s financial stability stemming from budget problems. He pointed out that current budget deficits have been downplayed, noting that even Temenuzhka Petkova, before her appointment as finance minister, acknowledged deficits were above the acceptable threshold for eurozone entry. However, official figures have since been adjusted to appear more favorable.

Further pressure on the budget comes from wage increases in various sectors, adding to fiscal strain. Despite these concerns, Panchev acknowledged Bulgaria’s relatively strong position regarding public debt, which remains low compared to many European countries - a benefit largely credited to the currency board system. “In Europe’s ‘basket of dirty laundry,’ Bulgaria is the cleanest shirt when it comes to debt,” he said, contrasting Bulgaria’s position with eurozone countries carrying much larger deficits.

Looking ahead, Panchev warned that joining the eurozone might undermine fiscal discipline. Without the currency board’s strict framework, budget controls would likely loosen considerably, opening the door to higher deficits. “There will be no new rules to keep deficits in check. Instead, budget discipline will slacken, risking a ‘Greek scenario’ for Bulgaria,” he concluded.

Source: BNR interview